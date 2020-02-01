Football League Division Two: Armagh beaten as Cavan clinch victory

Rian O'Neill fired over five points in the defeat by Laois at O'Moore Park
Armagh went down to a six-point defeat by Laois in Division Two while Cavan fought back to earn a 1-17 to 1-13 win over Westmeath.

Laois led 0-8 to 0-2 at the break in O'Moore Park and Armagh hit four straight points on the restart before fading and losing 1-16 to 0-10.

Armagh won last weekend's opener against Cavan, who produced a storming comeback victory at Breffni Park.

Cavan trailed by six but Chris Conroy's late goal helped them to the win.

More to follow...

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS/FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One
Mayo0-8Dublin1-11
Kerry1-15Galway2-11
Division Two
Laois0-16Armagh0-10
Cavan1-17Westmeath1-17
Division Three
Down0-14Derry0-12
Division Four
Wexford2-10Carlow1-6

Sunday - 14:00 unless stated

Division One
MonaghanvTyroneCastleblayney
MeathvDonegalNavan - 14:30
Division Two
ClarevKildareEnnis
FermanaghvRoscommonBrewster Park
Division Three
LouthvTipperaryDrogheda
LeitrimvCorkCarrick-on-Shannon
OffalyvLongfordTullamore
Division Four
LimerickvLondonRathkeale - 12:00
WicklowvWaterfordAughrim
SligovAntrimMarkievicz Park

