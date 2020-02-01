Football League Division Two: Armagh beaten as Cavan clinch victory
Gaelic Games
Armagh went down to a six-point defeat by Laois in Division Two while Cavan fought back to earn a 1-17 to 1-13 win over Westmeath.
Laois led 0-8 to 0-2 at the break in O'Moore Park and Armagh hit four straight points on the restart before fading and losing 1-16 to 0-10.
Armagh won last weekend's opener against Cavan, who produced a storming comeback victory at Breffni Park.
Cavan trailed by six but Chris Conroy's late goal helped them to the win.
More to follow...
ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS/FIXTURES
Saturday
|Division One
|Mayo
|0-8
|Dublin
|1-11
|Kerry
|1-15
|Galway
|2-11
|Division Two
|Laois
|0-16
|Armagh
|0-10
|Cavan
|1-17
|Westmeath
|1-17
|Division Three
|Down
|0-14
|Derry
|0-12
|Division Four
|Wexford
|2-10
|Carlow
|1-6
Sunday - 14:00 unless stated
|Division One
|Monaghan
|v
|Tyrone
|Castleblayney
|Meath
|v
|Donegal
|Navan - 14:30
|Division Two
|Clare
|v
|Kildare
|Ennis
|Fermanagh
|v
|Roscommon
|Brewster Park
|Division Three
|Louth
|v
|Tipperary
|Drogheda
|Leitrim
|v
|Cork
|Carrick-on-Shannon
|Offaly
|v
|Longford
|Tullamore
|Division Four
|Limerick
|v
|London
|Rathkeale - 12:00
|Wicklow
|v
|Waterford
|Aughrim
|Sligo
|v
|Antrim
|Markievicz Park