Football League Division Two: Armagh beaten as Cavan clinch victory

Rian O'Neill fired over five points in the defeat by Laois at O'Moore Park

Armagh went down to a six-point defeat by Laois in Division Two while Cavan fought back to earn a 1-17 to 1-13 win over Westmeath.

Laois led 0-8 to 0-2 at the break in O'Moore Park and Armagh hit four straight points on the restart before fading and losing 1-16 to 0-10.

Armagh won last weekend's opener against Cavan, who produced a storming comeback victory at Breffni Park.

Cavan trailed by six but Chris Conroy's late goal helped them to the win.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS/FIXTURES

Saturday

Division One Mayo 0-8 Dublin 1-11 Kerry 1-15 Galway 2-11

Division Two Laois 0-16 Armagh 0-10 Cavan 1-17 Westmeath 1-17

Division Three Down 0-14 Derry 0-12

Division Four Wexford 2-10 Carlow 1-6

Sunday - 14:00 unless stated

Division One Monaghan v Tyrone Castleblayney Meath v Donegal Navan - 14:30

Division Two Clare v Kildare Ennis Fermanagh v Roscommon Brewster Park

Division Three Louth v Tipperary Drogheda Leitrim v Cork Carrick-on-Shannon Offaly v Longford Tullamore