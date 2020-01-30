GAA Football League Division Two: Fermanagh and Cavan face crucial games

Conor Turbitt hit 1-6 of Armagh's total as they hammered under-strength Cavan last weekend

Allianz Football League coverage Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 1-2 February Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds Saturday from 17:45 GMT and Sunday 13:30

Fermanagh and Cavan face a particularly crucial weekend in Division Two of the Football League as they aim for home wins following opening away defeats.

The Ernemen were competitive in their four-point defeat by Jack O'Connor's Kildare and host a Roscommon side that drew at home to Laois in their opener.

Under-strength Cavan, who suffered a 13-point defeat by Armagh, host a Westmeath side that edged out Clare.

Like Cavan, Armagh are in action on Saturday as they travel to Portlaoise.

Kieran McGeeney's side moved through the gears impressively against Cavan with league debutant Conor Turbitt living up to his pre-match billing as he hit 1-6 of Armagh's 2-18 total.

Laois look certain to provide a much stiffer task at O'Moore Park and manager Mike Quirke makes just one change from the side that drew at Dr Hyde Park as Brian Byrne makes his league bow at corner-back with Trevor Collins dropping out of the starting line-up.

Defeats for the Ernemen and Breffni County this weekend would already leave them facing a rearguard action to avoid the dreaded drop to the championship's new second tier.

At the end of this year's league, the counties that find themselves in Division Three and Division Four will be facing the prospect of second-tier championship football - unless they can somehow fashion progression to their provincial finals come summer.

Such a fate would represent a particularly devastating fall for Cavan boss Mickey Graham as he guided the county to last year's Ulster Final after being relegated to Division Two in the Spring.

However, Cavan's hand is significantly weaker from last summer with influential trio Killian Clarke, Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh among several players not in the squad for one reason or another.

Clarke is taking a break from football with McVeety and Moynagh travelling abroad at the moment, although the management are holding out hope the latter duo could return later in the year.

Conor Rehill, Jason McLoughlin, Cillian Brady and Gerry Smith are all out because of injury at the moment, with Michael Argue also currently on the lengthy list of unavailable players, which additionally includes the retired Cian Mackey.

And to make matters worse, Niall Murray has also joined the injury list after being a late withdrawal from the Armagh defeat while other forwards Conor Madden and Conor Smith are doubts after picking up knocks at the Athletic Grounds.

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FIXTURES

Saturday - 19:00 GMT unless stated

Division One Mayo v Dublin Castlebar Kerry v Galway Tralee

Division Two Laois v Armagh Portlaoise - 18:00 Cavan v Westmeath Kingspan Breffni

Division Three Down v Derry Pairc Esler

Division Four Wexford v Carlow Wexford - 14:00

Sunday - 14:00 unless stated

Division One Monaghan v Tyrone Castleblayney Meath v Donegal Navan - 14:30

Division Two Clare v Kildare Ennis Fermanagh v Roscommon Brewster Park

Division Three Louth v Tipperary Drogheda Leitrim v Cork Carrick-on-Shannon Offaly v Longford Tullamore