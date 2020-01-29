Leo McLoone: Donegal All-Ireland winner quits inter-county football

McLoone was a key member of the Donegal senior panel for 11 years

Donegal All-Ireland winner Leo McLoone has retired from inter-county football.

McLoone made over 100 appearances since making his debut in 2008, winning five Ulster Senior Football Championships and an All-Ireland medal in 2012.

The 30-year-old informed Donegal manager Declan Bonner of his intention to call time at the end of last year.

The Naomh Conail man, who played in a number of positions, joins fellow All-Ireland winner Frank McGlynn in leaving the panel prior to the 2020 season.

McLoone helped his club win the Donegal SFC last year and they went on to reach the Ulster final, losing to Kilcoo.

He was given his Donegal debut against Mayo in Castlebar in 2008 by Brian McIver and his first championship appearance came against Carlow at Ballybofey under John Joe Doherty's management in 2009.

Donegal beat Mayo 2-11 to 0-13 in the 2012 All-Ireland final.

'A real leader in the group'

"He was a real leader in the group and he's a big, big loss," said Donegal manager Bonner.

"Leo has been a brilliant servant to Donegal football and the time we've been involved he won two more Ulster titles and was a very important part of the panel.

"He was a really, strong, powerful player who could play in a number of positions."

Meanwhile Donegal have received a boost with Patrick McBrearty set to return to training this week after spending the last couple of months in America.