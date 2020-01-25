Hurling League: Antrim face Wicklow in Division 2A opener

Skipper Conor McCann has to be content with a place on the bench because of a niggle

Antrim will be expected to get their Division 2A Hurling League campaign off to a winning start in Sunday's opening game in Wicklow.

The Saffrons routed Wicklow by 26 points in the recent Kehoe Cup.

Injury means skipper Conor McCann is selected in the subs but Neil McManus is named at midfield where he will be partnered by Nicky McKeague.

St John's youngsters Michael Bradley and Donal Nugent are both named in attack by new manager Darren Gleeson.

The Division 2B fixtures include Sunday's game between Derry and Down at Celtic Park.

Derry defeated Down in both the League and Christy Ring Cup last year although Ronan Sheehan's Mourne County side regrouped to reach the final in the latter competition before being edged out by Meath.

The Oak Leafers will start with only two Slaughtneil players - full-back Sean Cassidy and free-taker Cormac O'Doherty.

Goalkeeper Sean Kelly and Paddy Kelly are among eight Kevin Lynchs players named in the starting line-up.

Antrim (v Wicklow): R Elliott; P Duffin, Ciaran Johnson, S Rooney; G Walsh, P Burke, E Campbell; N McManus, N McKeague; J McNaughton, N McKenna, R McCambridge; M Bradley, D Nugent, D McCloskey. Subs: M Donnelly, C Boyd, A O'Brien, Conor Johnston, C McHugh, R McGarry, K Molloy, E O'Neill, R Molloy, S Duffin, Conor McCann.

Derry (v Down): S Kelly; P Kelly, S Cassidy, D Cartin; D McCloskey, E McGill, C Kelly; E Cassidy, P Cleary; T Brady, C O'Doherty, T McHugh; O McKeever, A Grant, R Mullan. Subs: E Mulholland, B Og McGilligan, S McCloskey, C Gilmore, B Glass, J O'Dwyer, M McGuigan, S McGuigan, J McGuigan, L Passmore, M Craig.