GAA Leagues: Paddy Cunningham returns to Antrim side for Division Four opener

Paddy Cunningham helped Antrim reach the Ulster Final in 2009

Allianz Football League coverage Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 25-26 January Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds Saturday from 16:45 GMT and Sunday 13:45

Paddy Cunningham returns to Antrim duty for Sunday's Football League Division Four opener against Wexford in Glenavy.

Cunningham, 34, was recently recalled to the Antrim squad and the free-taking ace will start at right full-forward.

He helped Lamh Dhearg reach last season's Antrim Football Final.

Lenny Harbinson also includes Mark Gardiner who plays his club football with Meath outfit Simonstown while other league newcomers are goalkeeper Oisin Kerr and Marc Jordan.

Gardiner has won two Meath senior football medals while Jordan is a club-mate of Cunningham's with Kerr hailing from Creggan Kickhams.

The upcoming championship revamp means that Antrim will play in the new second-tier competition in the summer unless the Saffrons reach this year's Ulster Final.

On paper, the Saffrons look to have a good chance of taking victory in their opener.

Wexford had a particularly dismal summer in 2019 with a hammering by Louth in Leinster followed by another qualifier trouncing by Derry.

That led to the installation of former Kerry star Paul Galvin as manager but his decision to dispense with the services of experienced duo Daithi Waters and Michael Furlong led to Kevin O'Grady and Tiernan Rossiter walking out of the squad.

Galvin has played down the departures but he looks to have taken on a big job in the Model County.

Antrim (v Wexford): O Kerr; P Gallagher, R Johnston, M Gardiner; D Lynch, J McAuley, P Healy; C Duffin, M Jordan; E Walsh, P McBride, N Delargy; P Cunningham, R McCann, C Small. Subs: A Hasson, F Burke, O Eastwood, E Fyfe, C Garland, A Loughran, D McAleese, R McNulty, C Murray, E Nagle, B Rice.