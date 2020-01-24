GAA Leagues: Donegal must be ready for physical battle against Mayo says Brennan

Jamie Brennan starred for Donegal in last year's Ulster Championship but struggled to make an impact during the Super 8s

Jamie Brennan says Donegal must aim to compete physically against their recent bogey team Mayo in Saturday's Division One Football League opener.

Mayo include one five of the starters who knocked the Ulster title holders out of the All-Ireland championship last summer.

But Mayo will be bolstered by the inclusion of Tom Parsons and Diarmuid O'Connor for the Ballybofey contest.

"Mayo will bring a level of aggression and physicality," says Brennan.

"Last year in the Super 8s, we didn't get to that level. That will be a big test for us."

Donegal fans also won't need reminding that Mayo relegated their heroes to Division Two in 2018 when an injury-time Kevin McLoughlin point in Ballybofey saw the Connacht county get the draw they needed to survive as Declan Bonner's side suffered the dramatic drop.

Jamie Brennan scored two points in that 0-13 to 0-13 draw at MacCumhaill Park but last August's chastening experience in Castlebar is fresher in his mind when he failed to get on the scoresheet as Donegal were outmuscled on a damp night.

"We had to go there and produce a performance and Mayo put us in a situation where we couldn't perform. They were really physical and we just couldn't deal with it.

"That was a tough thing having to deal with knowing that we didn't perform and that they put us in that position."

After starring in Donegal's impressive run to the Ulster title, which included scoring 1-4 in the provincial final win over Cavan, the Bundoran man's night in Castlebar rounded off a personally disappointing Super 8s campaign.

Brennan helped Donegal beat Meath 2-19 to 1-13 in the Super 8s opener in Ballybofey but by his own admission struggled against Kerry in the drawn game a week later before Bonner's side collectively misfired in Castlebar.

"The Super 8s didn't go to plan and that's something I'll probably have to work on.

"I remember the Kerry game, I had a tough day at the office. Tom O'Sullivan was on me. It's was a big learning experience although we still ended up getting the draw that day."

With both O'Shea brothers Aidan and Seamus among the absentees for the defending league champions, Donegal probably go into Sunday's contest as marginal favourites although they themselves will be without several squad members including Patrick McBrearty, Stephen McMenamin, Oisin Gallen, Oisin Gallen, Daire O Baoill and Jason McGee.

Mayo manager James Horan includes league debutants Oisin Mullin, Jordan Flynn, Bryan Walsh and Ryan O'Donoghue while Brendan Harrison, Colm Boyle, Stephen Coen, Paddy Durcan and James Carr are the survivors from last August's contest.

Sunday's Division One games see Tyrone hosting Meath at Healy Park and Galway welcoming Monaghan to Pearse Stadium.

Mayo: D Clarke; O Mullen, B Harrison, C Boyle; P O'Hora, S Coen, P Durcan; T Parsons, J Flynn; B Walsh, D O'Connor, F Boland; R O'Donoghue, B Reape, J Carr