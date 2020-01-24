Cavan name four debutants for opening Division Two match against Armagh

Mickey Graham's side include only seven of last year's Ulster Final starters

Allianz Football League coverage Dates: Saturday and Sunday, 25-26 January Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds Saturday from 16:45 GMT and Sunday 13:45

Mickey Graham hands Football League debuts to Paddy Meade, Benjamin Kelly, Evan Fortune and Simon Cadden for Cavan's Division Two opener in Armagh.

Kingscourt's Meade is named at corner-back with Templeport's Kelly at centre-half back, Cavan Gaels' Fortune at midfield and Ramor's Cadden in attack.

The Breffni men are without several members of last season's panel.

These include Killian Clarke, who is taking a break from football, plus Dara McVeety and Conor Moynagh.

McVeety and Moynagh, who along with Clarke were part of the squad who reached last summer's Ulster Final, are both travelling while Conor Rehill, Jason McLoughlin, Cillian Brady and Gerry Smith are all out because of injury at the moment, with Michael Argue also currently on the lengthy list of unavailable players, which additionally includes the retired Cian Mackey.

Manager Graham is holding out hope that McVeety and Moynagh could be involved later in the season when they return to Ireland.

Cavan suffered relegated to Division Two last Spring but rebounded with an encouraging Ulster campaign which included an Ulster semi-final win over Armagh, following a replay.

Given the new championship format this year which will see the two teams relegated from Division Two dropping down to the new second-tier in the summer unless they reach their provincial final, the league has taken on a whole new importance this season.

Graham could have done with a predominantly full squad at his disposal but the manager has been aware of his predicament for a number of weeks now and has been attempting to plan accordingly.

Ramor United's Liam Brady, Lavey's Paul Gilcreest, Killygarry's Conor Smith and Cuchulainn's Evan Doughty are also in line for league debuts after being included in the substitutes.

The side includes seven of the side that started last year's Ulster Final defeat by Donegal: Raymond Galligan, Padraig Faulkner, Martin Reilly, Ciaran Brady, Gearoid McKiernan, Oisin Kiernan and Niall Murray.

Corner-back Meade captained Cavan in the 2017 Ulster Minor Football Final defeat by Derry and was the county's under-20 skipper last year.

Cavan: R Galligan; P Meade, P Faulkner, L Fortune; C Brady, B Kelly, O Kiernan; K Brady, E Fortune; S Smith, S Cadden, N Murray; M Reilly, G McKiernan, C Madden. Subs: L Brady, G Smith, P Gilcreest, C Conroy, B Magee, O Pierson, C Smith, E Doughty, J Smith, L Buchanan, R Connolly.