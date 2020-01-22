Sigerson Cup: IT Carlow end Letterkenny IT's maiden title hopes

Kildare's Adam Steed (left) scored the decisive goal at Inniskeen

Letterkenny IT's Sigerson Cup dreams were ended by IT Carlow, who booked their place in a first-ever final thanks to a 2-9 to 1-9 semi-final win.

Michael Murphy's side were also aiming for their maiden decider, but fell short after Adam Steed's injury-time goal ensured a dramatic victory.

IT Carlow will face DCU Dochas Eireann in next Wednesday's decider, who powered past University College Dublin.

The north Dublin side ran out 1-15 to 0-03 winners at the DCU Shportsgrounds.

In a keenly contested encounter at Inniskeen, IT Carlow led by 0-4 to 0-2 after 20 minutes, with Offaly's Cian Farrell impressing.

However, the all-Donegal Letterkenny IT line-up responded with scores from Caoimhin Marley, Michael Langan and Aaron Gilhooley, to lead by the minimum at the break.

IT Carlow took the lead early on the restart, but a red card for Darragh Black left LYIT on the backfoot.

Laois's Evan Lowry found the net in the 49th minute to help IT Carlow into a 1-9 to 0-8 lead, but LYIT levelled after a Marley goal.

However, IT Carlow had time for Steed's dramatic goal, which proved to be decisive.