All-Ireland Club SFC Final: Working with Kilcoo boss Moran 'an education' says Gilligan

Conleith Gilligan says Mickey Moran has a wit which people don't realise

Kilcoo assistant manager Conleith Gilligan says Mickey Moran's continuing enthusiasm for gaelic football is "incredible".

Manager Moran hopes to guide Kilcoo to the All-Ireland Club Football title on Sunday at Croke Park against three-in-a-row seeking Corofin.

Maghera man Moran was in charge of the Slaughtneil side beaten by Corofin in the 2015 final.

"It's an education working with Mickey," Gilligan told BBC Sport NI.

Moran has not given media interviews for several years but Gilligan, who helped Ballinderry win the All-Ireland Club title in 2002, said people should not derive the wrong impression from the veteran manager's approach.

"The number of stories he has would fill a book. They are different every night and they are so different," added the former Ballinderry and Derry forward.

"Probably what people don't realise about Mickey is how witty he is because he's guarded. He's telling jokes and stories and he's very good fun to be around.

"If you could learn a percentage of what he knows or what he has forgotten, you would be putting yourself in a very good place."