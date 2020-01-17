Dr McKenna Cup Final: Tyrone include six of All-Ireland semi-final side for Monaghan decider

Ronan McNamee and Kieran McGeary are among the experienced campaigners who will start for Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup final: Tyrone v Monaghan Date: Saturday, 18 January Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Throw-in: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Live video on BBC Sport Website, app and connected devices

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte has picked six of last year's All-Ireland semi-final starters for Saturday evening's Dr McKenna Cup final against Monaghan.

Niall Morgan returns in goal in place of Benny Gallen while Ronan McNamee, Michael Cassidy, Conor Meyler, Kieran McGeary and Franks Burns also start.

Ronan McHugh retains his place after scoring a goal in last Sunday's semi-final victory over Down.

Monaghan earned a bye through to the final at the Athletic Grounds.

This followed Donegal's decision to pull out of the scheduled second semi-final because of player availability issues.

Tyrone defeated Cavan and Armagh in their section matches before accounting for the Mourne side last weekend as they moved to the brink of an eighth title in nine years.

Monaghan have only needed to play two games to reach the final of the pre-season competition having beaten in their opener before losing a tight contest with Donegal.

Despite that defeat, Seamus McEnaney's side progressed to the semi-final as best runners-up in their three sections although ultimately their last-four contest didn't take place.

Following Donegal's withdrawal, ex-county stars Brendan Devenney and Eamon McGee have both questioned the wisdom of attempting to maintain the pre-season competition in an increasingly congested fixtures calendar.

However, Ulster GAA will point to the healthy attendances again in this year's competition as evidence that it remains popular with the public.

And given Tyrone's fanatical supporter base, a large crowd can be expected at Saturday evening's game which will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

Tyrone are aiming to increase their record haul of titles to 17 while Monaghan, next in the McKenna Cup stats with 14 triumphs, last won the competition in 2003.

Tyrone: N Morgan; C Quinn, R McNamee, HP McGeary; M Cassidy, M O'Neill, T McCann; B McDonnell, C Grugan; C Meyler, D Mulgrew, K McGeary; R McHugh, F Burns, Daniel Kerr.