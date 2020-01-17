All-Ireland Club SFC final: Kilcoo aim to deny Corofin historic three-in-a-row

Michael Lundy (centre) is among a posse of potential Corofin match-winners

AIB All-Ireland SFC club final: Corofin v Kilcoo Date: Sunday, 19 January Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Throw-in: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC Sounds.

Kilcoo stand between a piece of GAA history being achieved as Corofin aim for an historic third successive All-Ireland Club Football title.

The Galway side's run to three of the last five titles was started in 2015 by a comprehensive win over Slaughtneil.

Mickey Moran was the vanquished manager that day and is back on the same stage stage five years later as Kilcoo boss.

Moran's turnover tearaways of 2020 look better equipped to present Corofin with a genuine test.

Daryl Branagan, one of five brothers likely to be in the Kilcoo starting line-up, has best exemplified the Ulster champions' pace out of their defence in producing man-of-the-match displays in their most recent victories over Naomh Conaill and Ballyboden.

While now 35, Conor Laverty's playmaking talents remain integral to Kilcoo's method as he links play and sets up ball-carriers such as the Johnston brothers Ryan and Jerome.

In addition to their speed, Kilcoo's intricate passing in their attack has been a feature of their recent displays as evidenced by the superb move which created Daryl Branagan's ultimately decisive second goal in the Ulster decider.

Corofin loaded in attack

However, Kilcoo's victory over Dublin champions Ballyboden probably owed more to their ability to cancel out the opposition's key performers than their own offensive display.

Michael Darragh Macauley was a relatively subdued presence for the Leinster champions two weeks ago with his frustrating day summed up by a 50th-minute black card which saw him miss most of the closing stages.

But the Corofin team contains a host of potential match-winners which makes Kilcoo's task all the more difficult.

Ian Burke, the Farragher brothers Michael and Martin, Michael Lundy, Kieran Molloy and Gary Sice are all outstanding attackers which sums the task that awaits a Kilcoo team whose game-plan is founded on counter-attacking.

We'll finish as we started on that prospective historic three-in-a-row.

Crossmaglen [twice], St Finbarr's and UCD are the only clubs to have achieved back-to-back All-Ireland titles with the Armagh side coming closest to a three-in-row as they won Ulster before losing an All-Ireland semi-final to Roscommon side St Brigid's in 2013.

Corofin look too composed an outfit to be overly pre-occupied by the hand of history but pressure can do funny things to even the greatest of teams as Mick O'Dwyer will attest.