Michael McKernan: Tyrone defender faces spell on sidelines

McKernan was shortlisted for Young Player of the Year in 2018

Tyrone defender Michael McKernan is facing a spell out of action after sustaining injuries in a Sigerson Cup match at the weekend.

The Coalisland clubman suffered two broken ribs and a punctured lung while playing for Ulster University against UCD at Belfield on Sunday.

McKernan stayed overnight at St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

He is likely to miss much of Tyrone's upcoming National League campaign which begins against Meath on 26 January.

McKernan, who was nominated for Young Footballer of the Year in 2018, was hurt following an accidental clash with an opposing player.

UU lost the game to UCD after extra-time.

The setback follows the news that skipper Mattie Donnelly will miss the NFL Division One campaign due to a serious hamstring injury which required surgery.