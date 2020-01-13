Dr McKenna Cup: McGee believes pre-season competition should be sacrificed

Declan Bonner (right) withdrew Donegal from their McKenna Cup semi-final due to player unavailability

Ex-Donegal player Eamon McGee says the Dr McKenna Cup should be "sacrificed" in a bid to end some of the fixture congestion in the GAA calendar.

Donegal withdrew from Sunday's scheduled semi-final of the pre-season competition against Monaghan as they had 13 players on Sigerson Cup duty.

"There is no space for it on the calendar," said the Gweedore clubman.

"We need to roll back and in order to do that you need to sacrifice a competition, probably the McKenna Cup."

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time, McGee argued that the GAA has "a big problem with fixtures which needs sorted out".

"We have to take a look at the calendar. We are now going in a direction where the GAA is becoming primarily about county - inter-county football and inter-county hurling and something has to give."

Danny Hughes was named among the 2010 All Stars after helping Down to the All-Ireland final

Former Down All Star Danny Hughes agreed that the fixture clashes caused by the Sigerson Cup now being staged in January were bringing matters to a head.

"It's embarrassing really when you have a pre-season competition where teams feel they are left with no choice but to pull out of the competition," said Hughes.

"I'm sure Donegal could have fielded 15 players who would have loved to get a run out in the county jersey but Declan Bonner [Donegal manager] has chosen to make a point.

"By doing that he has probably switched off the life support machine that the McKenna Cup may have been on.

"I would hope that the Ulster Council see sense and say 'there's too much pressure on amateur players at university level and county level'.

"They need to look seriously at taking that pre-season competition off the calendar altogether and look at the calendar as to how club and county football is going to go forward in a more efficient manner," added the ex-right half forward.

Tyrone will face Monaghan in the final of this year's McKenna Cup at the Athletic Grounds on Saturday evening after beating Down in their semi-final on Sunday.