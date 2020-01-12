Kehoe Cup: Offaly hurlers edge out Antrim 1-16 to 1-15 in final at Navan

Neil McManus has been a key player for Antrim for more than a decade
Neil McManus hit nine points for Antrim at Pairc Tailteann

An injury-time Oisin Kelly point earned Offaly a 1-16 to 1-15 victory over Antrim hurlers in the Kehoe Cup final at Navan.

After Offaly had led throughout, Daniel McCloskey's goal levelled the contest three minutes into injury-time.

But with a penalty shootout looming, Kelly hit the decisive point for Michael Fennelly's side.

Brian Duignan struck Offaly's goal in the 62nd to put the Faithful County 1-15 to 0-13 ahead.

However, Antrim kept battling with Keelan Molloy [0-5] and Neil McManus [0-9] both pointing to leave three between the sides before substitute McCloskey's levelling goal.

Offaly led 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time at Pairc Tailteann.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you