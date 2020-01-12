Kehoe Cup: Offaly hurlers edge out Antrim 1-16 to 1-15 in final at Navan

From the section

Neil McManus hit nine points for Antrim at Pairc Tailteann

An injury-time Oisin Kelly point earned Offaly a 1-16 to 1-15 victory over Antrim hurlers in the Kehoe Cup final at Navan.

After Offaly had led throughout, Daniel McCloskey's goal levelled the contest three minutes into injury-time.

But with a penalty shootout looming, Kelly hit the decisive point for Michael Fennelly's side.

Brian Duignan struck Offaly's goal in the 62nd to put the Faithful County 1-15 to 0-13 ahead.

However, Antrim kept battling with Keelan Molloy [0-5] and Neil McManus [0-9] both pointing to leave three between the sides before substitute McCloskey's levelling goal.

Offaly led 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time at Pairc Tailteann.