Sigerson Cup: St Mary's win Sigerson Cup opener but Ulster University exit

St Mary's Belfast beat Maynooth 2-14 to 0-9 in their Sigerson Cup opener but Ulster University are out after a 0-13 to 0-11 extra-time defeat by UCD.

Tyrone youngster Conn Kilpatrick's second-half goal helped seal St Mary's success at Maynooth after the visitors had led 1-7 to 0-3 at half-time.

Crossmaglen star Oisin O'Neill was also among the Ranch's scorers.

Ulster University led by two inside the final 10 minutes at UCD but a Luke Fortune point forced extra-time.

Fortune is a member of the Cavan football panel.

UCD hit five of the six scorers in the first period of extra-time to move into a 0-12 to 0-8 lead.

Ulster University gamely attempted to fight back in the final 10 minuts but the hosts, rated competition favourites, held on to clinch a two-point victory.

UCD will meet St Mary's in the quarter-finals next weekend.

Michael Murphy's Letterkenny IT will also be involved in the last eight after they defeated Athlone IT 1-17 to 3-4 with Donegal panellist Peadar Mogan netting their goal midway through the second half.

Letterkenny were making the debut in the Sigerson Cup.

Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup first round results

Maynooth University 0-9 St Mary's Belfast 2-14

Letterkenny IT 1-17 Athlone IT 3-4

IT Sligo 0-8 UJ 0-5

IT Tralee 1-13 IT Carlow 3-9

UCD 0-13 Ulster University 0-11 (aet)

DCU 0-9 Garda College 0-7

NUIG 1-14 UCC 2-12

Queen's 1-14 TU Dublin City 1-8