Sigerson Cup: Queen's beat TU Dublin City 1-14 to 1-8 in opener

Odhran Eastwood's second-half goal helped Queen's beat TU Dublin City 1-14 to 1-8 in their Sigerson Cup opener at the Dub.

Cavan man Paddy O'Reilly's 27th-minute goal helped the Dublin college lead 1-3 to 0-5 before a Ciaran Higgins point left the sides level at half-time.

The match remained tight before Eastwood's 59th-minute goal put Queen's 1-10 to 1-6 ahead.

Queen's remained in control as they went on to six by six points.

St Mary's Belfast and Ulster University both have their first-round games on Sunday with the Ranch away to Maynooth [14:00 GMT] and the Jordanstown outfit facing competition favourites UCD at Belfield [14:15].