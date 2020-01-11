All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football: Magheracloone sink Mattock in semi-final

Tommy Freeman helped Magheracloone set up a final meeting with Galway side Oughterard

Eight Tommy Freeman points helped Monaghan side Magheracloone beat Louth side Mattock Rangers 0-24 to 1-8 in the All-Ireland Intermediate Club Football semi-final at Crossmaglen.

The Monaghan side have been without premises since a sinkhole destroyed their ground in September 2018.

The scoreline was 0-7 apiece at half-time before Magheracloone took control despite Niall McKeown's goal.

Magheracloone will face Galway side Oughterard in the final on 25 January.

The match will be part of Croke Park triple-header highlighted by the Football League opener between Dublin and Kerry.

Oughterard beat Kerry side Templenoe 1-12 to 0-12 in the second semi-final.

Hopes that another Monaghan would be involved in the All-Ireland Junior Club Football decider during the Croke Park triple-header were dashed as Blackhill Emeralds were beaten 1-7 to 1-6 by Wexford side Rathgarouge-Cushinstown in the semi-final.