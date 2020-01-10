Brendan Devenney: Dr McKenna Cup has 'maybe had its day' says ex-Donegal star

Declan Bonner (right) and his management team will now have a Sunday off

Former Donegal star Brendan Devenney says the Dr McKenna Cup has "maybe had its day" after his own county forfeited Sunday's semi-final with Monaghan.

Donegal pulled out primarily because 13 of their squad are playing Sigerson Cup games this weekend.

"A mini-Ulster just doesn't suit at this time of the year," Devenney told BBC Radio Ulster.

"The League is so important. The championship the Super 8s. There are so many games with Sigerson and the club.

"I think it would be better teams organising their own pre-season all around the country to get themselves ready for the National League."

Devenney believes Donegal were left with little option but to forfeit Sunday's game which means Monaghan earn a bye to the final against the winner of the other semi-final between Tyrone and Down.

"It's just a sequence of events.

"Fixtures is the biggest issue the GAA has. There was a clash coming down the road between Sigerson and the McKenna Cup and it's come this weekend.

"For Donegal, 13 players out of the 40, a third of the squad, are Sigerson players.

"Six players are [also] getting surgery, the likes of Paddy McGrath and Eoghan Ban Gallagher. Michael Murphy is coaching Letterkenny in the Sigerson and you have four goalkeepers and flu has also hit the camp.

"It's just a case that physically Donegal can't fulfil the fixture."

Devenney added that it was unrealistic to bring in youngsters from the county's under-20 squad who are involved in a game on Saturday or club players not part of the current senior squad

"Club players at this point might have a bit of beer belly after Christmas and to throw them into a Donegal jersey….they are not ready for that.

"The under-20s are playing on Saturday. Coming back to player welfare, it wouldn't be fair to ask them to play the following day."