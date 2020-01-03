Naomh Eanna hurlers one step from Croke

Cormac Ross

They're building something special up there on the Hightown Road.

Naomh Éanna, a club whose tragic history bears no retelling here, find themselves on the cusp of a momentous achievement once more.

Last year, the Glengormley club's footballers embarked on a memorable odyssey to Croke Park.

Under the shrewd tutelage of former Antrim boss Frank Fitzsimons, they clinched the Antrim crown, became the first side from the Saffron County to win the Ulster Intermediate title and upset Connacht champions An Spidéal to reach the All-Ireland final in the home of the GAA.

Their first taste of an All-Ireland final was a bitter one, however, as Kilcummin of Kerry conquered Croke.

The result was painful, but Naomh Éanna's daring underdogs had still succeeded in breathing new life into a club that has endured so much.

The club's history is one of murder, tragedy and pain, one that has taken the Hightown Road men to the darkest places imaginable.

Naomh Éanna forward Matthew O'Hare puts pressure on an Eoghan Ruadh opponent in the Ulster final

But their footballers helped write a new chapter, one that laid the groundwork for an exciting future.

Naomh Éanna's footballers led the way and showed what was possible. Now, the club's hurlers, spurred on by their club mates, are the ones flirting with history.

This year, when the hurling team met up for pre-season, they dreamed about replicating their friends from the other code.

Now they're 60 minutes from doing just that.

On Saturday, Naomh Éanna's hurlers face Tullaroan in the All-Ireland semi-final at Parnell Park.

It's the last obstacle between them and the promised land. Tullaroan are a serious hurling side, an established force in the hurling heartland of Kilkenny. They're strong favourites to reach the final. Naomh Éanna will be right up against it. Then again, so were their footballers.

Club trailblazers

"The footballers provided a blueprint for us this year," says Cormac Ross, the club's hurling captain who was also involved in last year's football final.

"When we started up in pre-season, that was our motivation and they showed us what was possible. Trying to replicate them was always our main goal."

"We have to be realistic because Ulster teams traditionally don't fare well at that stage of the competition, but that underdog status will only serve as motivation for us to work harder and leave no stone unturned with our preparation."

Spearheading those preparations is Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton, the former Antrim manager who has elevated Naomh Éanna hurling since taking the reins at the start of 2019.

What Fitzsimons did for the club's footballers, McNaughton has done for the hurlers.

Former senior Antrim player and manager Terence McNaughton has made an immediate impact at Naomh Éanna

Promotion to division one was followed by triumphs in the county and provincial scenes. The more they played, the more they etched themselves into Naomh Éanna folklore.

"It's been a great journey, an exciting journey," said McNaughton.

"There have been some great matches thrown in there. It's still a work in progress as the saying goes, but we're on the right road. I think we're improving all the time, but there's a lot of work to be done yet.

"I've always had great belief that desire has won more games than skill ever did. Once you have that foundation of desire and hunger, you're going to be hard to beat."

That dogma has been robustly tested time and time again on their journey to this All-Ireland series. Throughout this season, Naomh Éanna have looked dead and buried only to stage dramatic late fightbacks that have stirred emotions while adding some pizzazz to this year's story.

Having overcome Derry side Banagher in the Ulster quarter-final, McNaughton's men had to dig deep in the last four. Up against Bredagh, Naomh Éanna led by six at half-time before letting their lead slip on a bitterly cold autumnal afternoon in Hannahstown as the Down champions forced extra-time.

They were far from their free-flowing best but found inspiration in extra-time to win by two points and book their spot in the decider against Eoghan Ruadh Dungannon.

Ulster thriller

Some anticipated a tight, cagey final. Few were prepared for the whirlwind that unfolded that afternoon in Celtic Park.

Despite John McGoldrick's early goal, Dungannon quickly assumed command of the final to lead by seven points at the break.

Back came the Antrim kings, though, with Ruairi Donaghy's goal early in the second half reducing the arrears to four. They battled back to force extra-time after 60 minutes of breathless hurling finished 2-14 apiece.

Again, Naomh Eanna's challenge threatened to dissipate as their opponents surged into a four-point lead at one stage in extra-time, with Tyrone full-forward Damian Casey scoring four unanswered frees to leave McNaughton's men on the brink.

Naomh Éanna roared back to lead by one in the dying embers only for Casey to split the posts with another free and take the decider to penalties.

The shootout was a nerve-shredding and somewhat surreal climax, but Marty Curran, the Naomh Éanna goalkeeper, was prepared.

"We knew it was going to finish on the day and I had a feeling that it was going to go to penalties with how the game was going in extra-time," says Curran, whose brother Philip, or 'Philly', is the hurling side's 20-season veteran at 36.

"All the lads were trying to give me advice. All of a sudden, we had 30 goalkeepers on the panel."

Curran saved Casey's attempt before Naomh Éanna skipper Ross converted. Incredibly, his was the only penalty to find the back of the net.

Curran, buoyed from thwarting a hurler of Casey's ability, saved a further three as the Glengormley men edged it 1-0.

"It was weird, to be honest," said Curran.

"I've never experienced anything like that in a hurling match - but to be part of it and to win an Ulster final that way was incredible.

"I would have said last year was the most exciting period for me during my time at the club, watching the footballers. I never thought in a million years that I'd be doing the same thing as them in hurling."

Watching the footballers reach Croke last year conjured up complicated feelings among the hurling panel.

They were proud and excited, of course, but naturally a bit of jealousy crept in.

"To see fellow club mates getting to the All-Ireland final in Croke, there's a fine line between jealousy and inspiration," said McGoldrick, who overcame injury woes to become a driving force for the hurling side.

"You're jealous to the point where you'd nearly take the jersey off their back and take their place, but there's an inspiration too in that their success drives you on."

Tough task

Antrim, Ulster, penalties, 2019. That's all in the books. There's no looking back now. All roads lead to Parnell Park and a date with Tullaroan.

The Sash are the most decorated club in Kilkenny. They, like Naomh Éanna, have had an emotional journey to Parnell. They also have players like Tommy Walsh, a titanic figure in Kilkenny hurling, and his brothers Shane and Pádraig.

It'll be a big ask for Naomh Éanna, but nobody really expected them to get this far.

McNaughton hasn't made them better hurlers. What he has done, however, is completely transform the mindset of the panel. His blunt, battle-hardened brand of management has been a key ingredient, another piece in the puzzle.

"The one thing I said at the start of the year was 'let's go and make some memories'," he said.

They've certainly done that and, come Saturday, they'll try to make their biggest one yet.