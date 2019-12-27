Dr McKenna Cup: Ulster pre-season competition starts with three games on Sunday

Rory Gallagher accepted the Derry job in September after stepping down from the Fermanagh post

The 2020 Dr McKenna Cup gets underway before the New Year with Monaghan's tussle with Derry among three opening games on Sunday.

The Inniskeen encounter will see Seamus McEnaney and Rory Gallagher taking charge of Monaghan and Derry following their appointments in September.

McEnaney previously managed Monaghan between 2004 and 2010.

Sunday's other two games see Fermanagh hosting Down at Brewster Park and Cavan taking on Armagh at Kingspan Breffni.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: McKenna Cup Draw

The latter game is a repeat of last year's Ulster Football semi-final in which the Breffni men triumphed after a replay before going down to heavy defeat by Donegal in the provincial decider.

Armagh's preparation for the new season has included manager Kieran McGeeney bringing his squad down to Dublin for a fitness session with MMA star Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh.

Ryan McMenamin will be managing Fermanagh for the first time after serving as Rory Gallagher's assistant before his move to the Oak Leafers.

New Monaghan boss McEnaney has picked a predominantly experienced squad for 2020 but a number of newcomers are included in an extended panel.

These include Blackhill club-man Philip Donnelly, Magheracloone's David Kirk, Latton's Aaron Mulligan, Oram's Jason Irwin and Inniskeen man Andrew Woods.

Three new playing rules in operation

While it's difficult to get massively excited about the prospect of Dr McKenna Cup game taking place in December, Sunday's matches will engender a certain degree of additional interest given that three new playing rules will be in operation.

These are: the attacking mark; the 10-minute sin-bin for black card offences; plus the new 20-metre kickout law.

All three were voted in at the GAA's special congress in October which also rubberstamped a new two-tier football championship.

The new mark rule - aimed at negating swarm defending - means that players who catch balls delivered from more than 20 metres inside the opposition's 45-metre line will effectively have a free-kick - which has to be taken within 15 seconds.

The sin-bin law means players, instead of being replaced on a black card for the rest of the game, will now go off the field for 10 minutes, with no replacement coming on.

Critics of the sin-bin rule contend that it is likely to increase time wasting by teams attempting to run down the clock when they are reduced to 14 players.

The other rule change will see all kickouts being taken from the 20-metre - as opposed to the 13m - line with all other players having to be at least 13 metres away from the goalkeeper and outside the D and 20-metre line.

Sunday's Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup fixtures - 14:00 GMT

Section A Monaghan v Derry Inniskeen

Section B Fermanagh v Down Brewster Park

Section C Cavan v Armagh Kingspan Breffni

McKenna Cup Sections

Section A Monaghan Donegal Derry

Section B Antrim Down Fermanagh

Section C Armagh Tyrone Cavan