Ulster Ladies SFC 2020: Groups decided - holders Donegal join Down and Tyrone

Captain Karen Guthrie scored four points as Donegal beat Armagh 5-12 to 1-9 in the 2019 Ulster final

The groupings have been decided for the 2020 Ulster Ladies SFC, with holders Donegal pitted against Down and Tyrone.

Donegal captured an historic three-in-a-row in the province in 2019 - and have their sights set on claiming a fourth consecutive title next year.

In a new format, the Ulster Championship will be run off on a round-robin basis, with three teams in two groups, before the semi-finals.

2019 runners-up Armagh, Cavan and Monaghan are in Group One.

The top two finishers in each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners of Group One facing the runner-up in Group Two, and vice-versa.

Down, however, will not be eligible to compete in the knock-out phase of the competition, should they finish in one of the top two placings, as their current status is Intermediate Championship.

Donegal and Tyrone are both assured of progress to the semi-finals but their finishing positions in Group Two will be decided by their results in the round-robin phase of the Ulster Championship.

Down have welcomed their inclusion in the Ulster Senior Championship round-robin format, as it will guarantee the Mourne County competitive matches before they enter the All-Ireland Intermediate series.