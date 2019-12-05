Mattie Donnelly: Tyrone star says he 'can't commit to timeline' for return after injury

Mattie Donnelly was injured in Trillick's recent Ulster Club defeat by Derrygonnelly

Tyrone footballer Mattie Donnelly says he "can't commit to any timeline" for his return to action from his serious hamstring injury.

Donnelly was injured in Trillick's Ulster Club game against Derrygonnelly last month as the tendon attaching his hamstring to the bone became detached.

"You can't set a timeline in stone," the Tyrone skipper.

Last week, Mickey Harte spoke of Donnelly possibly playing before the end of the Football League.

However, the Trillick man is not setting any targets for his return from what he describes as "nearly one of the worst injuries you can get".

Cork's Brian Hurley has been in contact with Donnelly since the Tyrone man suffered the injury

Same injury ruled out Hurley for nearly 18 months

In the short-term, the injury is having a huge impact on Donnelly's life as he is unable to drive and even needs help putting on his socks.

"It's not a common injury particularly in the gaelic hemisphere," added Donnelly.

"I've heard different reports. Brian Hurley [Cork] reached out to me, Ger Cafferkey [Mayo] had the same, and it took Brian nearly 18 months to get back.

"His first stint was nine months and then had a recurrence, even though he said his first stint of rehab was perfect. He came back and was unfortunate the second time so you don't want that to be the case.

"You can't commit to any sort of timeline. It's all criteria-based.

"The medical team will take it in stages, you have to build the strength back to go running and you have to be hitting certain levels in the running to be considered to go back training."

'Career-threatening if not managed'

Donnelly added that the injury "could be career-threatening if I don't manage it right".

"That's from speaking to a few physios that are highly regarded and are experienced in dealing with it."

The two-time All-Star's leg has been in a brace and he will be on crutches for another three weeks before his attempts to regain fitness will begin in earnest.

"I'll be back on my feet in another three weeks. There's not a whole pile you can do until the brace comes off. That is when the hard work starts."