Killian Clarke: Defender opts out of Breffni panel for 2020
Cavan will be without Killian Clarke next year after the defender's decision to take a break from inter-county football.
The 26-year-old former Breffni captain has been part of the county set-up for the last nine years.
"I want to take a bit of time to myself and evaluate what my life is going to be," Clarke told the Anglo-Celt.
"I just fell out of love with the game a wee bit to be honest. I wasn't enjoying it."
Clarke, who played for Ireland in the 2017 International Rules series, could return to the Breffni colours.
He added: "I just want time to concentrate on myself, to look after number one for a change instead of putting football first like I have done for the last eight or nine years."
Cavan lost out to Armagh after a replay in this year's Ulster SFC semi-finals and they face the Orchard side again in their Football League opener next month.