Terence McNaughton brands continuing delays to Casement Park upgrade 'a disgrace'

Antrim hurling great Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton has branded continuing delays over the Casement Park redevelopment project a "disgrace".

Ulster GAA earlier this week expressed "deep frustration" at a lack of progress 1,000 days after its second planning application.

The west Belfast stadium last staged a game in June 2013.

"It's an absolute disgrace that we don't have Casement by now," said McNaughton.

"It's not even in the building process - it needs to be sorted out and sorted out quickly."

McNaughton now managing St Enda's

McNaughton, who won nine Ulster senior hurling championships with Antrim as player and joint-manager, recently led St Enda's Glengormley to their first ever Ulster Intermediate Hurling Championship.

"Imagine St Enda's without a home. Imagine any team without one. Your home's your home," added McNaughton.

"It's a disgrace that we have no home, a county team. I know, from managing Antrim in the past, when you don't have a home, it's like any sport.

"Cushendall, Loughgiel, Dunloy, O'Donovan Rossa, St John's. They all have a base and Antrim GAA needs a base.

"The sooner people sort this out the better - whatever needs done, it needs to be done quickly - it needs to become everyone's number one priority."

McNaughton says the GAA 'seem to have made a mess' of the Casement Park project

'I'm jealous of Kingspan and Windsor Park'

The Northern Ireland Executive agreed funding in March 2011 to upgrade Casement Park into a 40,000 all-seated stadium as part of the Regional Stadia Development Programme.

However, while Windsor Park, which hosts the Northern Ireland national football team's matches and Kingspan Stadium, the home of Ulster Rugby, have both been redeveloped since then, Casement Park remains derelict.

Planning approval for Casement's redevelopment was quashed in 2014 and this week marked 1,000 days since Ulster GAA submitted a second planning application to Belfast City Council in February 2017.

"As an Antrim man and a GAA man all my life, I'm jealous of Kingspan and Windsor Park," admitted McNaughton.

"Why can they go and get it done and we seem to make a mess of it?

"There's no other way to describe it. I don't know all the ins and outs of Antrim and Ulster GAA, but the one thing I do know is if there's a will there's a way, and this needs to be sorted out sooner rather than later."