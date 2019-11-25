Casement Park: Ulster GAA frustrated over planning delays to stadium rebuilding project

Tom Daly says Ulster GAA remains "resolutely committed" to the Casement Park project

Ulster GAA has expressed "deep frustration" that the Casement Park project remains stalled 1,000 days after its second planning application.

The Northern Ireland Executive agreed funding for the project in March 2011 as part of major upgrades to Windsor Park and the then Ravenhill Stadium.

But planning approval was quashed in December 2014 before a new application was submitted in February 2017.

Ulster GAA says it remains "hopeful work could commence in 2020".

However, Tom Daly, the chairman of Casement Park Stadium Development Project Board, says the plan "continues to be encumbered by a prolonged planning process".

In a letter sent to all Ulster GAA units, Mr Daly added: "Monday [25 November] marks 1,000 days since Ulster GAA submitted its planning application in February 2017 for an iconic new Provincial Stadium in Belfast which would deliver the last strand of the Regional Stadia Development Programme, a key commitment within the NI Executive's Programme for Government.

"The completion of Kingspan Ravenhill Stadium for Ulster Rugby and the Irish Football Association's Windsor Park Stadium is bringing significant benefits to their members and to wider society and it is obvious that the provision of modern infrastructure has helped develop the profile and standing of both sports.

"At Ulster GAA we are determined that 250,000 association members and new visitors to our games will enjoy similar benefits once the long-standing commitment made to us by Government are fulfilled."

Media playback is not supported on this device Lost to a generation - Casement project remains stalled

Stormont mothballing contributes to delays

Mr Daly added that Ulster GAA earlier this wrote wrote to the Department for Infrastructure [DFI] expressing concerns "about the planning process and the length of time it was taking statutory bodies to respond to information requests".

The Ulster GAA official said that while the provincial governing body "welcomed the Department's response which recognised our frustration and indicated that the process will soon be drawing to a close, we remain focused on ensuring our members are provided with absolute clarity on when, and by whom, a decision will be made".

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the absence of Stormont ministers was contributing to the project's delays.

Tracy Meharg, Permanent Secretary of the Department for Communities, who along with the DFI and the Department of Finance are responsible for funding the project, said in March that the sharp rise in the estimated cost to £110m meant "it is not my position to take decisions which would rightfully be one for the minister or an executive".

Mr Daly said "everyone at Ulster GAA is resolutely committed to the delivery of this project and to ensuring you, our members, benefit from the investment of major stadium infrastructure with a modern fit for purpose provincial stadium and a new home for Antrim gaelic games".

The stalling of the Casement Park rebuild has left Antrim GAA without a suitable county ground which has seen the Saffron County lose home advantage for Ulster Football Championship games in addition to not having a focal point.

Objections from local residents saw the original 38,000-capacity planning application being quashed by the High Court in December 2014 while the revised plan provided for 34,500, with roof capacity for all spectators.