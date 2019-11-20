Colm Cavanagh: Midfielder to play on for Tyrone in 2020

Colm Cavanagh was part of the Tyrone panel which lost to Kerry in this year's All-Ireland semi-final

Tyrone midfielder Colm Cavanagh has ended speculation that he would retire from inter-county football by committing to the Red Hands for 2020.

A double All-Star winner, the Moy man has confirmed he is to return for another campaign.

The only remaining link with the last of Tyrone's three Sam Maguire Cup winning teams in 2008, Cavanagh is set to embark on a 14th season.

"The rumours were a bit off the mark," explained Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

"He hasn't retired, he's prepared to give it a lash, and we're all pleased that that's the case," added the Tyrone boss.

"He's been a great stalwart for this team, and a very versatile player. He has a lot of experience that we can ill-afford to do with out at the minute."

Cavanagh's decision comes as a boost for Harte, who suffered a setback in recent weeks with the news that skipper Mattie Donnelly could be out for six months, while forward Connor McAliskey has decided to opt out of the squad for the season ahead.