Frank McGlynn: Donegal All-Ireland winner announces inter-county retirement

McGlynn won five Ulster championships and an All-Ireland title during a 14-year inter-county career

Donegal stalwart Frank McGlynn has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

The 33-year-old Glenfin man helped his county to All-Ireland success in 2012 and also won five Ulster titles during a 14-year inter-county career.

His performances during the Sam Maguire triumph saw him nominated for Footballer of the Year in 2012.

"It has been an absolute honour to have worn the Donegal jersey for the past 14 seasons," said McGlynn.

"I have experienced so much during my career and I will be forever grateful for this.

"From great victories to heavy defeats, I have enjoyed every minute of it. I have shared a dressing room with some of the best Donegal players ever.

"There are memories both on and off the field that I will never forget."

As well as helping his county beat Mayo in the 2012 All-Ireland final, McGlynn has been a staple in the Donegal panel which has clinched provincial glory in the Ulster championship five times between 2011 and 2019.

A four-time All-Star nominee, picking up one award, he also helped Donegal to the league title in 2007.