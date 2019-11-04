Ulster GAA search for new venue for club hurling and camogie deciders

Dunloy will be aiming to avenge their provincial semi-final defeat by Slaughtneil two years ago

Ulster GAA has been forced to search for a new venue for Sunday's provincial club hurling and camogie finals after the Athletic Grounds was deemed to be unplayable.

Saturday's Ulster football double-header left the Armagh pitch not in any condition to stage the hurling finals.

Celtic Park and Pairc Esler are thought to be possible new venues.

Clontibret beat Crossmaglen in the Ulster Club SFC game after the junior clash between Blackhill and Killinkere.

The new venue for the hurling and camogie double-header will be announced by Ulster GAA on Tuesday.

Dunloy will be aiming to avenge their provincial semi-final defeat from two years ago when they face Slaughtneil in the hurling decider (15:00 GMT).

The Derry club will also be involved in the earlier camogie decider (13:00) when they face Loughgiel.

Slaughtneil camogs have won the last three Ulster and All-Ireland titles.