Ulster Club SFC: Derrygonnelly beat Trillick in historic shootout to reach last four

Lee Brennan missed the decisive penalty as Trillick bowed out

Derrygonnelly Harps are through to the Ulster Club SFC semi-final after beating Trillick 6-5 in sudden-death penalties at Brewster Park.

Penalties were required after a titanic tussle ended 1-17 to 3-11 after extra-time, with Conall Jones scoring a last-gasp point to keep the Harps alive.

Derrygonnelly scored all six penalties in the shootout with Lee Brennan missing a decisive kick for Trillick.

The Harps will face Antrim champions Kilcoo for a place in the decider.

This was the first time that penalties decided a senior championship match in either club or inter-county football.

More to follow.