Donegal SFC: Naomh Conaill beat 13-man Gaoth Dobhair in final second replay

Anthony Thompson (second from left) helped Naomh Conaill clinch a fourth Donegal SFC title

Naomh Conaill defeated 13-man holders Gaoth Dobhair 0-8 to 0-7 in the Donegal SFC Final second replay at Ballybofey.

Gweedore players claimed substitute John O'Malley's 60th-minute winning score was a wide but replays suggested the ball had gone over the bar.

Eamon McGee was red carded after allegedly clashing with a member of the Naomh Conaill management as the players made their way off at half-time.

The holders came from three down to level before O'Malley's point.

After O'Malley's score, Gaoth Dobhair were reduced to 13 men with Odhran McFadden-Ferry receiving his marching orders.

Naomh Conaill's win - their fourth Donegal title and first since 2015 - means they are scheduled to face Cavan champions Castlerahan in the first round of the Ulster SFC on Sunday after the marathon county decider.

As the sides lined out at the third time of asking, Donegal forward Cian Mulligan gave the holders an early lead but two Charlie McGuinness frees and a Ciaran Thompson 45 put the Glenties outfit two ahead.

Long-range points from Leo McLoone and man of the match Ethan Dunne helped Naomh Conaill move three ahead after 25 minutes but another Mulligan score and superb Michael Carroll effort left only a point between the sides at half-time.

Gaoth Dobhair did have a goal chance late in the first half but Daire O Baoill's ball across the square evaded all his team-mates.

Then came the controversy involving ex-Donegal defender McGee which led to him being sent to the dugout by referee Seamus McGonigle after he made his way back on to the field after half-time.

As play became increasingly scrappy after the resumption, there were no scores for more than 10 minutes before two in a minute from Jeaic McKelvey and Thompson put Naomh Conaill three ahead.

Despite being a man down, the holders fought back to level after points from Carroll and Odhran MacNiallais on 48 and 50 minutes were followed by Eamon O Colm's levelling free a minute from the end of normal time.

However, substitute O'Malley swung over a point with the outside of his boot from 35 metres moment later and despite Gweedore protests, replays indicated that the ball had gone over the bar.

There was still four minutes of injury-time to play but Naomh Conaill held on.