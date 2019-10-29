BBC Sport NI enhances coverage of Ulster GAA club coverage

BBC Sport NI's Thomas Niblock is the commentator for the Ulster club SFC quarter-final between Crossmaglen Rangers and Clontibret which will be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC Sport app.

BBC Sport Northern Ireland is providing comprehensive coverage of this year's Ulster Club Senior Football Championship across all platforms.

The opening quarter-final between Crossmaglen Rangers and Clontibret on Saturday will be streamed live on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC Sport App.

Highlights of Sunday's quarter-finals and the semi-finals will be available on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two NI features a special programme and highlights of the Ulster final.

'Playing For the Parish' on 3 December (22:00 GMT) will follow the two clubs involved in the final and explore what the game means to the parish, the clubs and the people who live in the area.

"We understand the significance of the Ulster Club Championship among supporters and we're always looking at ways to enhance what we do for GAA fans, so we're really pleased to be able to provide this package of coverage," said Neil Brittain, Executive Editor Sport, BBC Northern Ireland.

"We have been working closely with Croke Park and the Ulster Council and I'd like to thank the GAA for their help in developing this package of coverage.

"In recent weeks we have been providing reports and highlights on our digital platforms of the county finals on our website and we're looking forward to the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship and what is sure to be some fantastic action coming up."