Donegal SFC: Final between Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill goes to second replay

Naomh Conaill's Charles McGuinness scored a penalty to open the scoring in Ballybofey

The Donegal SFC final will go to a second replay after Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill couldn't be separated after extra-time.

The tie will be decided on Wednesday night after a 0-14 to 1-11 in Ballybofey.

Charles McGuinness scored an early penalty for Conaill but Gaoth Dobhair kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Conaill rallied in extra-time but but a Gaoth Dobhair fight back was rounded off by Shane Ferry's late equaliser.

The Ulster champions lost key man Odhran McFadden Ferry before throw-in and Conailll took an early lead when Eunan Doherty was tagged by Ferry.

McGuinness keeps his composure to slot his penalty past Criostoir Mac Suibhne.

Odhran Mac Niallais hit two points either side of Jeaic McKelvey's score to get Gaoth Dobhair on the board.

Donegal forward Odhran Mac Niallais kept the scoreboard ticking over for Gaoth Dobhair

Gaoth Dobhair thought they were level when Kevin Cassidy fired into the net but the ball had been brought back for a Conaill foul in the build-up.

Mac Niallais popped over the resulting free but the holders were left frustrated with referee Jimmy White for not playing advantage.

Cian Mulligan levelled it for the holders five minutes before the break before Doherty's second point of the game.

Eamon McGee equalised once more before Mulligan's point but Gaoth Dobhair took a one-point lead into the break through Mulligan's second point of the game.

Glenties don't give in

Eamonn O Colm's free extended the lead for Mervyn O'Donnell's men but Ciaran Thompson and Eoghan McGettigan levelled the game for the Glenties outfit.

Kieran Gallagher was black-carded for Conaill before Michael Carroll and Mac Niallais nudged the Gweedore side ahead as tempers began to flare at Ballybofey.

Dermot Molloy hit a superb point to bring the deficit down to one before Thompson knocked over a free with in injury-time to send the game to extra-time with a score of 0-09 to 1-06.

Mac Niallais missed a great opportunity to stamp Gaoth Dobhair's authority on extra-time but he blazed a penalty over for a point after Conaill were penalised for handling on the ground.

Shane Ferry gave away a penalty for Gaoth Dobhair but hit the late equaliser that forced a second replay

Gaoth Dobhair went further clear through Mac Niallais and Jame O'Baoill before Molloy stopped the rot for the Glenties side, but Daire O'Baoill's superb score restored the three-point advantage.

McGettigan's close-range free kept Conaill in the game and three points in a row from Thompson, Doherty and Ethan O'Donnell put the south-west outfit one point ahead.

However, a frantic finish saw Shane Ferry hit a last-gasp leveller for Gaoth Dobhair, which means a third game will be required to separate the sides.

The winner of the replay will play Cavan winners Castlerahan in the Ulster Club quarter-final next Sunday.