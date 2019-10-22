Ulster University Gaelic Academy to depart for US Tour on Friday

Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane believes the tour will prove a great success

Ulster University's Gaelic Academy will depart on Friday for a 12-day tour of the US which will include stops in New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

The trip will represent the first time an Ulster University Academy has travelled to the US.

The UU Academy squad will play games in the three cities in addition to participating in schools outreach with the aim to promote Gaelic Games.

UU GAA teams previously have had trips to China, Australia and Moscow.

The university's Deputy Vice Chancellor Cathy Gormley-Heenan says the tour will generate "new transatlantic ties through showcasing our exceptional GAA teams".

"Ulster University is proud to be a globally connected institution, and this tour will strengthen our international ties, and through meeting with figures such as the Mayor of Boston, promote Gaelic Games to new audiences," said the UU Deputy Vice Chancellor.

Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane has also strongly backed the tour which will see a 50-strong UU party heading to the US.

"As an ambitious and outward looking city, Gaelic Games plays an integral role in promoting our cultural and sporting heritage," said the Lord Mayor.

"Gaelic Games are becoming increasingly internationalised. Therefore, it is important that relationships linking higher education and sport are nurtured. I have no doubt the tour will prove to be a great success."