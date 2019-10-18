Ulster Club SFC: Fans enjoying club football more than county - Damian Cassidy

Derry's 1993 All-Ireland winner Damian Cassidy played in his club Bellaghy's Ulster title success in 1994

Cargin manager Damian Cassidy has urged his Antrim SFC champions to make the most of their opportunity to play in the Ulster club championship.

Cassidy says county football has lost some of its appeal while fans are attending club games in big numbers.

Back-to-back Antrim champions Cargin face five-in-a-row Fermanagh kingpins Derrygonnelly Harps in a preliminary round tie at Corrigan Park on Sunday.

"The Ulster club is unique, competitive and massively well supported," he said.

"The county game has lost its appeal a wee bit.

"I'm still a person who loves going to watch county football but the club game has taken on an appeal to the public that the county game is not really providing at the minute in terms of its entertainment.

"People are voting with their feet, that's the bottom line."

Cassidy won an Ulster title with his club Bellaghy in 1994. He also played in Derry's All-Ireland success in 1993 and led Clonoe to two Tyrone SFC titles before taking the Cargin job last year.

"These chances come very rarely," he said.

"You come into county semi-finals and finals and the Ulster club, it has that special feel about it."

Stephen McGullion (left) celebrates Derrygonnelly's five-in-a-row of Fermanagh SFC titles with his younger brother Shane

Cargin beat Lamh Dhearg in last week's Antrim final replay, an additional game which Cassidy feels is an advantage and will have sharpened his team.

Derrygonnelly have not played in four weeks.

"I didn't know a great deal about Derrygonnelly until now, but any team that has won five county championships in a row has a lot of pedigree," Cassidy added.

"It's great to be here so we are going to make the best of it."

Sunday's winners will play Tyrone champions Trillick in the first round of the Ulster championship on 3 November.

There are also four county SFC finals taking place on Sunday.

Glen are appearing in their first Derry decider and play Magherafelt, who haven't won since 1978.

Crossmaglen Rangers face Ballymacnabb in the Armagh final. Reigning Ulster club champions Gweedore play Glenties in the Donegal final and it's Scotstown against Clontibret in the Monaghan final.