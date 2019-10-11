County football finals down for decision in Antrim, Tyrone, Down and Cavan

Cargin fought back from five points down to force a draw in last weekend's Antrim SFC final

A busy weekend of county football finals in Ulster sees deciders in Antrim, Tyrone, Down and Cavan.

Holders Cargin and Lamh Dhearg battle again in the Antrim replay at Corrigan Park on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday's action includes Errigal Ciaran's battle with Trillick in the Tyrone decider at Healy Park.

Also on Sunday, favourites Kilcoo face Warrenpoint in the Down decider with holders Castlerahan facing Ramor United in the Cavan decider.

Lamh Dhearg looked set for victory midway through the second half last weekend but a Michael McCann goal helped the Toomebridge side fight back from five points down as they kept alive their hopes of retaining the title.

The winner of the Antrim replay will meet Fermanagh champions Derrygonnelly in the Ulster Club Championship preliminary-round tie on 20 October.

Trillick are looking for their first Tyrone crown since 2015 as they face an Errigal Ciaran who last won the title in 2012.

The Macartan's outfit include the Donnelly brothers Mattie and Richard, plus the Brennan siblings Lee and Rory.

Peter Harte is very much Errigal Ciaran's leader while the Ballygawley outfit can also call on the precocious talents of Darragh Canavan who hit the winning goal in the semi-final win over Carrickmore.

Warrenpoint have to go back to 1953 for their last Down triumph and haven't played in the county decider since 1978 but shouldn't lack confidence after a 2-15 to 0-4 hammering of Ballyholland in the semi-finals.

However, Kilcoo will go into the game as strong favourites after dethroning holders Burren in the quarter-finals - following a replay.

Kilcoo won six straight Down titles from 2012 before being beaten by Burren last year.

After losing three successive Cavan deciders from 2015, Castlerahan finally won their first senior title in 2018 and they will hope to avenge their 2016 final defeat by Ramor United in Sunday's decider at Kingspan Breffni.

WEEKEND COUNTY FOOTBALL FINALS

Saturday

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC replay

Cargin v Lamh Dhearg - Corrigan Park, 16:00 BST

Sunday

Hotel Kilmore Cavan SFC

Castlerahan v Ramor United - Kingspan Breffni, 15:45

LCC Group Tyrone SFC

Trillick v Errigan Ciaran - Healy Park, 16:00

Morgan Fuels Down SFC

Kilcoo v Warrenpoint - Pairc Esler, 16:00