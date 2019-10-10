Eamonn Burns: Pete McGrath pays tribute to former Down great

Pete McGrath managed the Down senior team from 1989 to 2002

Former Down All-Ireland winning manager Pete McGrath has described Eamonn Burns as someone who had "no agendas, no back doors" and a player who was pivotal in the county's success in the 1990's.

Two-time All-Ireland winner Burns, 56, passed away suddenly on Wednesday.

"In times of difficulty, it helps to go back and feed off those special times and remember how great the men were who played in those games," said McGrath.

"Eamonn certainly played his part in all of that."

Burns replaced Jim McCorry as Down manager in 2015 and led the team for three seasons during a challenging period for Down football.

Reaching the 2017 Ulster final - the county's first since 2012, was the high point of his tenure, and he stepped down the following year.

However it is as a player with Bryansford and Down that will be most fondly remembered, and his former boss paid tribute to his own unique qualities.

Eamonn Burns won the All-Ireland with Down in 1991 and 1994 before leading the Mournemen to the Ulster SFC final in 2017

"I think of Eamonn first as a person and second as a footballer and he was a very key part of what we achieved, bringing his own contribution to the collective effort.

"You have your characters, people who have fire, ambition, drive and want to do well and he was all of those things, just in a restrained way.

"He never seemed to be under pressure on the field, he was in control no matter what was going on around him."

Burns played in both of Down's All-Ireland triumphs in 1991 and 1994, scoring two points from play in the '91 final win over favourites Meath which McGrath says was "probably his finest hour."

"He brought his own personality. He was an understated man - not quiet, but not in your face.

"He didn't say much in the dressing-room so when he spoke, people tended to listen because they knew Burnsy wasn't talking just for the sake of talking.

"When you looked at Eamonn, you knew exactly what you were getting - there was no agendas, no back doors, just someone who gave you a great perspective".