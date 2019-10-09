Ulster SFC: Fierce rivals Donegal and Tyrone clash in quarter-finals

Two young Donegal and Cavan fans carry the Anglo Celt Cup out at Clones ahead of the 2019 Ulster SFC final
Two young Donegal and Cavan fans carry the Anglo Celt Cup out at Clones ahead of the 2019 Ulster SFC final

Ulster champions Donegal will host Tyrone in the quarter-final of the 2020 Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Derry, under new boss Rory Gallagher, will take on Armagh at Celtic Park with the winners facing Donegal or Tyrone in the semi-finals.

Monaghan face 2019 Ulster finalists Cavan in the preliminary round with the winner facing Antrim in the quarter-final.

Down will travel to Enniskillen to take on Fermanagh.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you