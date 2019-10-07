Derry SFC: Glen topple Slaughtneil to set up decider with Magherafelt

Shane McGuigan was black carded as Slaughtneil missed out on their fifth final in six years

Glen will meet Magherafelt in the Derry SFC final after a heart-stopping weekend of championship football.

Glen beat Slaughtneil 3-7 to 1-11 in Owenbeg on Sunday after Magherafelt edged Banagher 1-10 to 1-9 in Saturday's semi-final.

The Glen will contest their first ever county final while Magherafelt will compete in their first final since 1983, having last won it 1978.

The decider will be played at Celtic Park on Sunday, 20 October.

After beating holders Coleraine in the first round before dispatching Ballinascreen, Magherafelt stormed into the lead against Banagher - who they defeated in the 1978 final - thanks to Conor Kearns' fine early goal.

The Rossa outfit would have been further ahead had Conor McCloskey not been denied his own goal by an impressive stop by Banagher 'keeper Daryl McDermott.

While Banagher hit back through Niall Moore on 13 minutes, Magherafelt established a seven-point lead thanks to three frees from Shane Heavron and a Paddy McLarnon score.

Banagher chipped away at the deficit to trail by five at the break and got their second period off to a fine start with Mark Lynch's superb score.

Heavron knocked over another free after 32 minutes but Magherafelt were forced to cling on as Banagher began to dominate.

Mark Lynch's free made it a one-point game going into injury time but Magherafelt held on to reach their first final in 36 years.

Glen stun Slaughtneil in thriller

Saturday's tense duel was surpassed on Sunday by perhaps the shock of the championship as Glen stunned Slaughtneil in front of over 6,000 supporters at Owenbeg.

After a couple of opening Slaughtneil scores, the Watty Graham's scored the game's first goal when Cathal Mulholland fired his quickly-taken free into the net.

Slaughtneil responded through Chrissy McKaigue, Brian Cassidy and Ronan Bradley before Conor McAllister was shown a black card.

Two goals in three minutes lit up the end of a dramatic first half, with Jack Doherty punching in Glen's second before Ronan Bradley produced a fine finish to reduce the arrears to just a single point.

Cormac O'Doherty levelled the game before the break but Slaughtneil were dealt a huge blow when Emmett Bradley scored Glen's third.

Then, on 53 minutes, Ciaran McFaul produced a stunning goal-line clearance to deny Christopher Bradley before Shane McGuigan's black card on 55.

Brendan Rodgers denied the Glen a fourth goal with an interception of his own before Meehaul McGrath's effort deep into stoppage-time was kept out by Emmett Bradley.

Glen greeted the final whistle with scenes of ecstasy after toppling a Derry football powerhouse.

They'll now meet Magherafelt in a final few would have expected when the championship got under way.

And if the decider produces half the drama and excitement of the two semi-finals, it's set to be an unmissable clash at Celtic Park on 20 October.