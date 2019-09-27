Antrim Football semi-final shootout halted as county chairman orders replay

Former Antrim star Paddy Cunningham backed the county's chairman's invention

Thursday's Antrim Football semi-final replay ended in extraordinary scenes when a free-kicks shootout was halted with the sides still level and a further replay called.

Lamh Dhearg's tie with Portglenone ended 0-15 to 1-12 after extra-time and both sides then hit 10 shootout points.

After speaking to both managers Antrim GAA chairman Ciaran McCavana then made the decision to call a further replay.

"I believe it was the right call morally," said McCavana.

Speaking on the county's GAA website, the county chairman added: "I'm glad I've done it. It might not please everyone, but I have to have the moral courage to look after the players.

"We have amateur players who are giving their all, they're training for nine months and they don't deserve to lose the county semi-final and the chance to play in the final that way."

Lamh Dhearg forward and former Antrim star Paddy Cunningham was about to attempt to put his club 11-10 ahead in the shootout when McCavana walked on to the pitch after consulting both managers.

"I heard someone in the background going 'Paddy wait, Paddy wait,' and I actually thought it was one of the Portglenone players," Cunningham told the Antrim GAA website.

"Ciaran stepped in. He's been a wonderful chairman since he's been in and he summed it up well - it would have been difficult for any team to lose a county semi-final over free-kicks."

Portglenone scored the game's only goal when Niall McKeever pounced on slack Lamh Dhearg defending to fist the ball into the net from close range.

Trailing by three points at the break, the Belfast club edged ahead before Conal Delargy kicked a fine point to force extra-time.

After three further points apiece, with Cunningham kicking the pick of the bunch, the game proceeded to free-kicks.

A second replay will now be arranged to see who faces holders Cargin in the decider.