Football All-Stars: Ulster dozen nominated as All-Ireland champions Dublin lead way with 13

Donegal's Stephen McMenamin and Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly are among the 45 nominees

Six Donegal players are among 12 Ulster nominees for this year's Football All-Stars as All-Ireland champions Dublin lead the way with 13.

Donegal's nominees are Shaun Patton, Ryan McHugh, Stephen McMenamin, Jamie Brennan, Paddy McBrearty and skipper Michael Murphy.

Tyrone's trio are Ronan McNamee, Mattie Donnelly and Cathal McShane.

Armagh's Jarlath Og Burns and Rian O'Neill also make the 45-strong list along with Cavan's Conor Moynagh.

O'Neill is also nominated for the Young Player of the Year award along with Kerry duo David Clifford and Sean O'Shea.

Jonny Cooper and Niall Scully are the only members of Dublin's All-Ireland Final replay starting line-up to miss out on nominations.

The Footballer of the Year award will go to one of Jim Gavin's historic five-in-a-row winning side with skipper Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey and Con O'Callaghan the three contenders.

The team will be selected next month with the players receiving their awards at the All-Star banquet in Dublin on 1 November.

In all, 11 counties are represented in the nominations.

Pwc All-Star Football Nominations

Goalkeepers: S Cluxton (Dublin), S Patton (Donegal), S Ryan (Kerry)

Defenders: D Byrne (Dublin), J McCaffrey (Dublin), J McCarthy (Dublin), M Fitzimons (Dublin), J Small (Dublin), P Murphy (Kerry), T Morley (Kerry), T O'Sullivan (Kerry), C Boyle (Mayo), P Durcan (Mayo), C Barrett (Mayo), S McMenamin (Donegal, R McHugh (Donegal), D Keogan (Meath), C McGill (Meath), C Moynagh (Cavan), R McNamee (Tyrone), N Daly (Roscommon)

Midfielders: B Fenton (Dublin), MD Macauley (Dublin), D Moran (Kerry), A O'Shea (Mayo), J Og Burns (Armagh, B Menton (Meath)

Forwards: C Kilkenny (Dublin), B Howard (Dublin), P Mannion (Dublin), D Rock (Dublin), C O'Callaghan (Dublin), D Clifford (Kerry), P Geaney (Kerry), S O'Shea (Kerry), S O'Brien (Kerry), J Brennan (Donegal), M Murphy (Donegal), P McBrearty (Donegal), C McShane (Tyrone), M Donnelly (Tyrone, C Cox (Roscommon), R O'Neill (Armagh, B Hurley (Cork), J Malone (Clare)

GAA GPA Player of the Year Nominees

S Cluxton, J McCaffrey, C O'Callaghan (all Dublin)

Young Player Nominees

D Clifford, S O'Shea (both Kerry), R O'Neill (Armagh