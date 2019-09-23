All-Stars: Donegal forward Geraldine McLaughlin one of four Ulster players nominated for 2019 team

Geraldine McLaughlin inspired Donegal to their third straight Ulster title in June

Donegal captain Geraldine McLaughin is one of four Ulster players longlisted for the 2019 All-Star team.

McLaughlin scored 2-4 as Donegal coasted to their third Ulster senior football title in a row in June.

Tyrone duo Niamh McGirr and Emma Jane Gervin and Armagh's Caroline O'Hanlon complete the Ulster contingent.

All-Ireland champions Dublin dominate the 45-player list with 13 nominations, while there are nine apiece for beaten finalists Galway and Mayo.

McLaughlin inspired Donegal to a 5-12 to 1-9 victory over Armagh in Clones before contributing 1-6 in their All-Ireland defeat by Mayo.

Overall, McLaughlin contributed 7-33 during Donegal's 2019 campaign.

Centre-back McGirr enjoyed a fine season with Tyrone, which included a spectacular goal against Donegal.

Armagh's Caroline O'Hanlon has also earned a nomination

Aodh Ruadh midfielder Gervin has also merited her inclusion having been a pivotal member of the Red Hands panel since her senior debut in 2017.

Armagh captain O'Hanlon has been longlisted after a busy year which has seen her skippering Northern Ireland at the Netball World Cup in England.

The 2014 Gaelic Footballer of the Year has been included in the All-Star team on three previous occasions.

There are three nominees in each of the 15 positions, with one from each going on to be named in the All-Star team, which will be announced on Saturday, 16 November.

2019 All-Star team nominations

Goalkeepers: Ciara Trant (Dublin), Lisa Murphy (Galway), Monica McGuirk (Meath)

Right corner back: Sinéad Burke (Galway), Eimear Meaney (Cork), Éabha Rutledge (Dublin)

Full back: Hannah Looney (Cork), Niamh Collins (Dublin), Danielle Caldwell (Mayo)

Left corner back: Melissa Duggan (Cork), Martha Byrne (Dublin), Éilis Ronayne (Mayo)

Right half back: Nicola Ward (Galway), Aoife Kane (Dublin), Shauna Kelly (Cork)

Centre back: Ashling Hutchings (Cork), Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin), Ciara McManamon (Mayo)

Left half back: Olwen Carey (Dublin), Ciara Whyte (Mayo), Niamh McGirr (Tyrone)

Midfield: Lauren Magee (Dublin), Louise Ward (Galway), Caroline O'Hanlon (Armagh), Aisling McCarthy (Tipperary), Siobhan McGrath (Dublin), Emma Jane Gervin (Tyrone)

Right half forward: Carla Rowe (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Sinéad Cafferky (Mayo)

Centre forward: Megan Glynn (Galway), Niamh McEvoy (Dublin), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary)

Left half forward: Niamh Kelly (Mayo), Lyndsey Davey (Dublin), Mairéad Seoighe (Galway)

Right corner forward: Sarah Rowe (Mayo), Sinéad Aherne (Dublin), Tracey Leonard (Galway)

Full forward: Eimear Scally (Cork), Rachel Kearns (Mayo), Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal)

Left corner forward: Grace Kelly (Mayo), Orla Finn (Cork), Róisín Leonard (Galway)