Jarlath Burns: Armagh propose county's former football captain for GAA presidency

Jarlath Burns becomes the third candidate to succeed John Horan

Armagh GAA have proposed the county's former football captain Jarlath Burns to be the GAA's next president.

Burns becomes the third candidate to succeed John Horan after the nomination's of Roscommon's Mick Rock and Cork man Jerry O'Sullivan.

Silverbridge man Burns captained Armagh to the 1999 Ulster Football title but has since served in numerous high-profile GAA administrative roles.

An Armagh statement said Burns would make an "outstanding" GAA president.

Burns is currently Armagh's delegate to the Ulster Council and is a member of both the Armagh and Ulster GAA Management Committees.

His previous GAA roles included being chairman of the standing committee on the playing rules and chairman of the 125th anniversary committee.

He has also had stints on the GAA's Central Council and Management committee while the St Paul's High School Bessbrook principal's roles outside the GAA have included being a member of the Eames Bradley Consultative Group on the Past which produced proposals for dealing with the legacy of the Northern Ireland conflict.

"Jarlath has a profound knowledge of all aspects of the GAA, both at home and abroad," said an Armagh GAA statement.

"As administrator at all levels, he has remained true to the values which inform and enrich our association, while never failing to challenge it where he sees that the integrity of the association and its games are at stake.

"In an environment in which the GAA is under intense daily scrutiny and where communication skills are vital, he would be an articulate public defender and advocate of the association and a strong voice for modern and progressive action."

The election for the post will take place at next year's GAA Congress in February with the new incumbent taking over from Dubliner Horan at the 2021 Congress.