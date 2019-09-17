Terence McNaughton one of six new inductees into GAA Museum's Hall of Fame

McNaughton has been a key figure in Antrim hurling as a player and manager

Former Antrim hurler Terence 'Sambo' McNaughton is one of six new inductees into the GAA Museum's Hall of Fame.

The addition of three hurlers and three footballers from the five-year period from 1985 to 1989 was announced in the same ceremony and brought the total number of inductees to 54.

McNaughton was joined by fellow hurlers Nicky English and Conor Hayes.

Football greats Denis Moran, Larry Tompkins and Colm O'Rourke were also recognised in Tuesday's ceremony.

The Hall of Fame was launched in 2013.

McNaughton and Dominic McKinley stepped down as Antrim hurling bosses in September 2018

Regarded as one of Antrim's greatest-ever hurlers and as one of the best players never to win an All-Ireland medal, in 2013 McNaughton was chosen at left wing-back on a special Stars of the 1980s team.

He lined out at corner-forward in the 1989 All-Ireland Hurling final for Antrim against Tipperary and was awarded an All-Star in 1991.

At club level, McNaughton has won county championships and seven Ulster club titles with Ruairí Óg Cushendall.

After stepping down as Antrim hurling manager last year, he is now coaching with the St Enda's club in Belfast.

English, of Tipperary, scored 2-12 in his county's victory over Antrim 30 years ago this month.

GAA president John Horan said: "We cannot have great games without great players and today we get to pay due recognition to a group of footballers and hurlers who have a very special place in our history.

"The GAA Museum Hall of Fame initiative is an opportunity to honour three hurlers and three footballers, not just for their exploits for club and county and for the success they enjoyed, but to acknowledge the enormous impact they had on our games and the inspiration they were to a generation who were lucky enough to see them play."