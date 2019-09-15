Dunloy beat Loughgiel as holders Cushendall draw with St John's in other semi-final

Sean Delargy and Cushendall will face St John's in the semi-final replay

Dunloy edged out Loughgiel 0-20 to 0-17 in the Antrim SHC semi-final derby as holders Cushendall drew with St John's in the other last-four clash.

Dunloy exacted revenge on rivals Loughgiel after losing 2018's semi-final.

Cushendall's dream of defending their county title remains in tact after a hugely dramatic finale in Ballycastle.

In the Down SFC, Warrenpoint, Clonduff and Ballyholland progressed to the semi-finals.

Dunloy delivered a flurry of scores to lead by four points at the break during a tense derby clash with Loughgiel.

The Shamrocks hit back in the second half but were unable to overturn Dunloy's lead as Loughgiel bowed out.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Dunloy 0-20 Loughgiel 0-17

Cushendall and St John's delivered a thrilling encounter in the first game of the Antrim SHC double bill in Ballycastle, with Alex Delargy and Paddy McGill both scoring goals as the holders established an eight-point lead.

St John's, aiming to reach their first county final in 25 years, hit back with Padraig Nugent scoring seven points to reduce the deficit to three at the interval.

In a breathless finale, St John's led by one when Nugent scored his 13th point of the game via a 65, only for Cushendall to equalise in the most dramatic fashion.

Fergus McCambridge's shot was initially flagged wide only for the referee to overrule the umpire and award the point as Cushendall salvaged the game five minutes into injury-time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Ruairi Og and Naomh Eoin set for replay after hard fought draw

Clonduff held off Carryduff 0-15 to 2-7 as Warrenpoint defeated Longstone 3-10 to 1-4.

Nine points from Colum McManus helped holders Ballycran beat Ballygalget 0-20 to 0-17 in the Down SHC semi-final.

Daniel Toner ended up on the losing side despite hitting 14 points for Ballygalget.

Shane Loughran struck nine points as Ballyholland edged Mayobridge 0-12 to 1-8.

Holders Burren play Kilcoo in the final quarter-final on Monday evening.

CLUB RESULTS

Bathshack Antrim SHC semi-finals

Dunloy 0-20 Loughgiel 0-17

St John's 0-22 Cushendall 2-16

Morgan Fuels Down SFC quarter-finals

Longstone 1-4 Warrenpoint 3-10

Clonduff 0-15 Carryduff 2-7

Ballyholland 0-12 Mayobridge 1-8

Burren v Kilcoo (Monday, 20:00 BST)

Morgan Fuels Down SHC semi-final

Ballycran 0-20 Ballygalget 0-17

Leonard Commercials Armagh SFC quarter-finals play-offs

Madden 1-12 Killeavy 0-6

Armagh Harps 0-12 Ballymacnab 1-10

Silverbridge 1-16 Sarsfields 3-9

Leadon Timberframe Derry SHC semi-finals

Slaughtneil 1-32 Lavey 1-12

Kevin Lynch's 3-14 Ballinascreen 1-12