Jim Gavin: Dublin manager says unprecedented All-Ireland triumph doesn't feel like the endpoint

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has led the county to six All-Ireland titles during his seven years in charge

Dublin manager Jim Gavin says leading the county to an unprecedented fifth successive All-Ireland Senior football title does not feel like an endpoint.

The Dubs beat Kerry 1-18 to 0-15 in Saturday's final replay at Croke Park to etch their names into GAA history.

Gavin, who has won six Sam Maguire trophies during his seven-year reign, says he will take time to reflect before making a decision on his future.

"I can't say it does for me," he said when asked if it felt like the end.

The 48-year-old, however, will take time to consider the different commitments in his work and personal life before reaching a decision.

"I'll sit down with the county board, you always review it," he said.

"I have a profession outside of this role with Dublin GAA and obviously I have family commitments as well. It all goes into the mix, but now isn't the time.

"I've committed to next year so we'll reflect on it in a couple of weeks' time."

Jim Gavin celebrates with Dublin captain Stephen Cluxton after defeating Kerry

Gavin 'delighted for the players'

On the achievement of completing Dublin's 'drive for five', Gavin said he was delighted for the players after overcoming a skilled and youthful Kerry side who pushed the Dubs in both games.

"Every win is unique," he said.

"I suppose when you're playing a team like Kerry, who have asked questions of our players over the last two games, I know how much it means to the people who support the team.

"There was obviously great expectation going into it - I'm just delighted for the players really. There were question asked of them in both games, but they came up with the answers.

"They've really shown their character over the last two games. It's phenomenal for Dublin GAA that this has happened."