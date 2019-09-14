All-Ireland Football final replay: Dublin clinch historic five-in-a-row

Eoin Murchan hit Dublin's goal 15 seconds after half-time

Dublin footballers made GAA history at Croke Park as they became the first team to win five successive All-Ireland Senior titles in football or hurling.

Kerry tested the Dubs to their limit in the first half of the replay as they twice fought back from four points down to level at 0-10 to 0-10 at half-time.

But Eoin Murchan crucially netted for the Dubs 15 seconds after the restart.

Stephen O'Brien had a Kerry goal chance but was denied by Stephen Cluxton as the Dubs clinched a 1-18 to 0-15 win.

Cluxton was captaining Dublin to a sixth Sam Maguire Cup triumph as Kerry's hopes of adding to their record 37 titles were denied by a team most will regard as the greatest team in gaelic football history.

More to follow.

Dublin: S Cluxton; D Byrne, M Fitzsimons, J Cooper; J McCaffrey, J Small, E Murchan; B Fenton, J McCarthy; N Scully, C Kilkenny, B Howard; P Mannion, C O'Callaghan, D Rock.

Kerry: S Ryan; J Foley, T Morley, T O'Sullivan; P Murphy, G Crowley, B Ó Beaglaoích; D Moran, J Barry; D O'Connor, S O'Shea, S O'Brien; D Clifford, P Geaney, A Spillane.

Referee: D Gough (Meath)