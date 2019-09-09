Derry SFC: Holders Eoghan Rua out after defeat by Magherafelt
Holders Eoghan Rua exited from the Derry Football Championship after a one-point defeat by Magherafelt while Bellaghy are also out.
A late Emmett McGuckin goal helped Magherfelt beat the Coleraine men 1-8 to 0-10 at Owenbeg.
Despite suffering league relegation after failing to win a game, Banagher shocked Bellaghy 3-12 to 3-9.
Slaughtneil, Glen, Ballinascreen, Glenullin, Swatragh, Ballinderry and Lavey also reached the last eight.
Goals from Karl McKaigue and Se McGuigan helped Slaughtneil beat Newbridge 2-11 to 1-6 while Glen defeated Loup 1-14 to 1-10 despite having Oisin Hegarty sent off in the first half.
Goals from Benny Heron and Shane Mulgrew helped Ballinascreen ease past Kilrea 2-14 to 0-9 with Swatragh hammering Glenullin 3-12 to 0-11 and Ballinderry earning an even more comprehensive victory as they crushed Dungiven 6-18 to 1-14.
Holders Cargin and their old rivals St Gall's progressed to the Antrim SFC semi-finals but last year's beaten finalists Creggan bowed out after a 1-13 to 0-11 defeat by Lamh Dhearg.
Tyrone champions Coalisland are safely into the last eight in the Red Hand County after a 1-14 to 0-12 win over Edendork.
Killyclogher will be Coalisland's quarter-final opponents after they edged out Donaghmore 2-13 to 1-13 while Clonoe and Trillick also progressed to the last eight.
In the Armagh SFC, holders Crossmaglen booked their quarter-final spot by beating Ballymacnab 3-15 to 2-12 in their Group One game.
Club Results
O'Neills Derry SFC round one
Newbridge 1-6 Slaughtneil 2-11
Ballinderry 6-18 Dungiven 1-14
Glen 1-14 Loup 1-10
Lavey 0-12 Greenlough 0-6
Glenullin 0-11 Swatragh 3-12
Banagher 3-12 Bellaghy 3-9
Magherafelt 1-8 Eoghan Rua 0-10
Kilrea 0-9 Ballinascreen 2-14
LCC Tyrone SFC round One
Trillick 4-12 Dromore 0-7
Moy 0-9 Clonoe 1-17
Ardboe 0-12 Coalisland 1-14
Killyclogher 2-13 Donaghmore 1-13
Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC
Creggan 0-11 Lamh Dhearg 1-13
St Gall's 1-16 Aghagallon 1-9
Cargin 1-14 Rossa 0-12
St John's 1-9 Portglenone 0-12
Cormac Leonard Commercials Armagh SFC
Crossmaglen 3-15 Ballymacnab 2-12
Clann Eireann 1-19 Sarsfields 2-16
Armagh Harps 4-8 Silverbridge 1-19
Granemore 1-9 St Peter's 0-7
Maghery 4-11 Dromintee 0-8
Madden 1-16 Annaghmore 1-11
Killeavy 1-5 Cullyhanna 1-12
Pearse Og 4-18 Culloville 2-11