Derry SFC: Holders Eoghan Rua out after defeat by Magherafelt

Holders Eoghan Rua exited from the Derry Football Championship after a one-point defeat by Magherafelt while Bellaghy are also out.

A late Emmett McGuckin goal helped Magherfelt beat the Coleraine men 1-8 to 0-10 at Owenbeg.

Despite suffering league relegation after failing to win a game, Banagher shocked Bellaghy 3-12 to 3-9.

Slaughtneil, Glen, Ballinascreen, Glenullin, Swatragh, Ballinderry and Lavey also reached the last eight.

Goals from Karl McKaigue and Se McGuigan helped Slaughtneil beat Newbridge 2-11 to 1-6 while Glen defeated Loup 1-14 to 1-10 despite having Oisin Hegarty sent off in the first half.

Goals from Benny Heron and Shane Mulgrew helped Ballinascreen ease past Kilrea 2-14 to 0-9 with Swatragh hammering Glenullin 3-12 to 0-11 and Ballinderry earning an even more comprehensive victory as they crushed Dungiven 6-18 to 1-14.

Holders Cargin and their old rivals St Gall's progressed to the Antrim SFC semi-finals but last year's beaten finalists Creggan bowed out after a 1-13 to 0-11 defeat by Lamh Dhearg.

Tyrone champions Coalisland are safely into the last eight in the Red Hand County after a 1-14 to 0-12 win over Edendork.

Killyclogher will be Coalisland's quarter-final opponents after they edged out Donaghmore 2-13 to 1-13 while Clonoe and Trillick also progressed to the last eight.

In the Armagh SFC, holders Crossmaglen booked their quarter-final spot by beating Ballymacnab 3-15 to 2-12 in their Group One game.

Club Results

O'Neills Derry SFC round one

Newbridge 1-6 Slaughtneil 2-11

Ballinderry 6-18 Dungiven 1-14

Glen 1-14 Loup 1-10

Lavey 0-12 Greenlough 0-6

Glenullin 0-11 Swatragh 3-12

Banagher 3-12 Bellaghy 3-9

Magherafelt 1-8 Eoghan Rua 0-10

Kilrea 0-9 Ballinascreen 2-14

LCC Tyrone SFC round One

Trillick 4-12 Dromore 0-7

Moy 0-9 Clonoe 1-17

Ardboe 0-12 Coalisland 1-14

Killyclogher 2-13 Donaghmore 1-13

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC

Creggan 0-11 Lamh Dhearg 1-13

St Gall's 1-16 Aghagallon 1-9

Cargin 1-14 Rossa 0-12

St John's 1-9 Portglenone 0-12

Cormac Leonard Commercials Armagh SFC

Crossmaglen 3-15 Ballymacnab 2-12

Clann Eireann 1-19 Sarsfields 2-16

Armagh Harps 4-8 Silverbridge 1-19

Granemore 1-9 St Peter's 0-7

Maghery 4-11 Dromintee 0-8

Madden 1-16 Annaghmore 1-11

Killeavy 1-5 Cullyhanna 1-12

Pearse Og 4-18 Culloville 2-11

