Rory Gallagher: New Derry boss targets Ulster title during his three-year reign

Rory Gallagher rejects the assertion that he is an arch-proponent of defensive football

New Derry football manager Rory Gallagher says he aims to get the Oak Leafers "back to winning an Ulster title" during his three-year term.

Derry have not won the Anglo Celt Cup since 1998 but Gallagher believes there is sufficient talent in the county to win the title during his reign.

"I want to get Derry back to competing and winning an Ulster Championship," Gallagher told BBC Sport NI.

"I believe Derry have the potential to do that.

"I wouldn't be going into it otherwise. That's the bottom line and to get them competing regularly in Croke Park.

"The players must look on with extreme jealousy at the success of Tyrone and Donegal and Monaghan over the last number of years.

"If Derry players are satisfied with that, there's something wrong. I don't believe they are."

Rory Gallagher was part of Jim McGuinness' backroom team when Donegal won the 2012 All-Ireland title

'I don't have one style on play'

Based on his involvement with Donegal both as assistant to Jim McGuinness and manager, plus his more recent two-year stint with his native Fermanagh, Gallagher is regarded by many as someone whose teams adopt an overly cautious and defensive mindset.

However, Gallagher insists his approach has always been aimed at getting the best out of the playing resources he was working with and denied that he only employs "one style of play".

The new Derry boss revealed that he never intended his Fermanagh reign to be a long stint.

"I was looking for a really short-term hit. Eoin Donnelly, Ryan Jones and the McCuskers [Declan and Paul] have been playing for a long time and wanted to make an immediate impact.

"We felt there was a style of play which would give us the best chance of winning Ulster championship matches.

"It served Fermanagh well. Is it the way you are going to be competitive in the long-term? Probably not. To be fair, Fermanagh are probably a wee bit short of the marquee forwards inside.

"The fundamental of improving players is the most important thing. Teams that at challenging at the highest level can adapt and play different styles.

"You look at the panel of players and yes….you have to get results. You have to win.

"But what I want to do is to improve the players both with and without the ball. You have got to be good at both."

Gallagher is looking forward to working with talented Slaughtneil forward Shane McGuigan

McGuigan 'absolutely exceptional player'

Gallagher says he is particularly looking forward to working with an "absolutely exceptional player" in Slaughtneil forward Shane McGuigan.

"I see an awful lot of attacking talent that put up big scores even the last number of years.

"I don't think scoring has been their problem.

"Possession is a huge thing. You can attack more if you've got the ball."

Gallagher was able to guide his native county out of Division Three last year but says it will not be easy for the Oak Leafers in the division.

"We've got to hit the ground running. Make sure that we prepare well in pre-season and that the players arrive in good condition."

One of his backroom team Ciaran Meenagh, who worked with previous boss Damian McErlain over the last two years, has already assembled a list of 65 players for Gallagher to peruse.

The manager will take in a number of Derry Club Championship games over this weekend before assembling a squad over the next month.