All-Ireland Football Final: Kerry hopeful ahead of replay with Dublin - Keane

Killian Spillane's goal helped Kerry earn a draw in an absorbing contest at Croke Park

Kerry manager Peter Keane says he is hopeful of beating Dublin on 14 September after a pulsating All-Ireland final ended in a draw at Croke Park.

Dublin forward Dean Rock missed a last-gasp free as the Kingdom held on for a 1-16 to 1-16 scoreline.

"We're hopeful, a draw's a draw and we'll go again in a couple of weeks," Keane told Sky Sports.

"We didn't come here to make up the numbers and we're not going to do that in two weeks either.

Having trailed by four points at half-time, a flurry of scores, including Killian Spillane's goal, put the Green and Gold within touching distance of their first title since 2014.

However, five-in-a-row seeking Dublin - who were reduced to 14 men when Jonny Cooper was dismissed for two yellow cards - levelled deep into stoppage-time through Rock, who subsequently put his free wide from the left-hand touchline.

After a breathless finish, Keane feels as though the experience will stand his players in good stead ahead of the re-run.

Experience will help us - Keane

"I thought we got a lot more experience out of today," he said.

"We got subs who came on and all delivered and that experience will stand to us. We missed seven or eight chances and couldn't convert a couple of goalscoring chances but we were happy with it.

"There are lots of areas we can improve on but the Dublin guys are probably in there thinking the same thing. We're going to gather ourselves and we'll see where we go from there."