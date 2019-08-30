All-Ireland Football Final: Dubs set for five-in-a-row immortality as they face Kerry

Kerry must find a way of curbing Ciaran Kilkenny's influence on Sunday's contest

Dublin footballers are strong favourites to make GAA history by becoming the first team to win a fifth successive senior All-Ireland title.

The holders' historically biggest rivals Kerry stand between Jim Gavin's side and GAA immortality.

Kerry lead the Sam Maguire Cup role of honour with 37 titles - nine more than the next most successful Dubs.

But it's been impossible to find a GAA pundit over the past three weeks who sees anything other than a Dublin win.

It may not prove a total mismatch. Kerry produced a sensational second half to overcome a four-point half-time deficit against last year's beaten finalists Tyrone in the semi-finals.

Johnny Mooney and Seamus Darby are chaired aloft after Offaly dramatically denied Kerry a five-in-a-row in 1982

Great Kerry team denied five-in-row in 1982

And history showed the holy grail of a five-in-row to be even beyond the previous greatest team in history when Seamus Darby's injury-time goal earned Offaly a shock one-point victory over Mick O'Dwyer's Kingdom outfit in 1982.

But casting one's mind back 37 years, even that marvellous Kerry team did not have the aura of invincibility surrounding Jim Gavin's current squad.

Granted Mayo have shown an ability to go toe-to-toe with Dublin since their winning run at All-Ireland level began in 2015.

Mayo probably should have won the title both in 2016 and 2017 only for composure to desert them at crucial moments.

But in truth, the Dublin of 2019 look to have pulled well clear of a static handful of chasers.

Three weeks ago, Mayo rattled the Dubs for the first half in their semi-final. James Horan's side's two-point half-time advantage didn't do justice to their first-half superiority.

But within seven minutes of the restart, the contest was over after an astonishing unanswered scoring burst of 2-6.

Kingdom must disrupt Cluxton kickouts

Tyrone were also able to ruffle the Dubs for the opening quarter of last year's All-Ireland final as they moved into 0-5 to 0-1. But on that occasion, Dublin's blitz came before half-time as they outscored the Red Hands 2-6 to 0-1 to put the game to bed by the interval.

So while the Dubs can be put off their stroke for stages of games, such is their confidence and composure, they know that they will regroup to prevail - and at a relative canter.

For Kerry to have any chance of triumphing, they will have to find some method of disrupting Stephen Cluxton's unerring ability to find team-mates with his kickouts.

The goalkeeper's deliveries set up so many attacks and once Dublin have possession, they are patient enough to wait for the right pass or opening rather hitting hopefuls long balls into the opposition's square.

Ciaran Kilkenny is Dublin's quarterback as he dictates the tempo of Dublin's attack with Con O'Callaghan increasing emerging as the chief finisher - in concert with Paul Mannion.

Tom O'Sullivan has been Kerry's most effective defender this season and will surely pick up either O'Callaghan or Mannion.

Brian Fenton's midfield majesty helped snuff out Tyrone's brief resistance in last year's decider and David Moran and whoever partners him at centrefield will have to find some way of curbing Dublin's star middleman.

Tommy Walsh's introduction was key to Kerry's semi-final comeback win over Tyrone

Will Walsh start for Kerry?

Peter Keane's introduction of ex-Australian Rules star Tommy Walsh help turn the semi-final in the Kingdom's favour and the big question surrounding the Kerry selection is whether the Kerins O'Rahilly club-man will be pitched in from the start on Sunday.

If Walsh can build up a head of steam, it will boost a Kerry attack which is already the best forward line the Dubs will encounter this year given the presence of Paul Geaney and David Clifford.

Their is a school of thought that Kerry's best attacking ploy will be to attempt to rain high balls into the square in the hope that Walsh, Clifford and Geaney will be able to wreak a havoc not visited on a Dublin defence at championship time since Donegal's shock All-Ireland semi-final win in 2014.

But that presupposes that Kerry will be able to get their hands on sufficient ball - which is a big if.